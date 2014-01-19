(Updated: UPDATING: Alters first and second graph to reflect Tippett’s coaching victory)

Coyotes 3, Devils 2: Martin Hanzal collected a goal and an assist and Mike Smith turned aside 33 shots as host Phoenix handed Dave Tippett his 450th career coaching victory.

Rookie Jordan Szwarz and veteran Jeff Halpern scored in the first period and defenseman Keith Yandle notched two assists for the Coyotes, who have won four in a row at home against New Jersey. Phoenix also won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 10-12.

Jaromir Jagr deflected Ryane Clowe’s shot to score his 696th career goal and trim Phoenix’s lead to 3-2 with 2:14 remaining in the third period. Clowe also had a power-play goal and Martin Brodeur finished with 24 saves for the Devils, who finished 1-1-2 on their four-game road trip.

The Coyotes drew first blood 2:35 into the contest as Kyle Chipchura set up Szwarz for a one-timer from the inner edge of the left circle. Halpern doubled the advantage over 10 1/2 minutes later after skating into the left circle and wiring a shot off the far post and into the net.

New Jersey answered with 1:16 remaining in the first period after rookie defenseman Eric Gelinas’ wrist shot from the point was denied by Smith, but Clowe elevated the loose puck from the right doorstep. Hanzal regained the two-goal edge with 5:38 left in the second after locating the puck near Brodeur’s left pad and tapping it home in a goal-mouth scramble.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hanzal’s 14th goal tied him with LW Mikkel Boedker for the team lead. ... Szwarz’s goal was the Coyotes’ first at even strength in 184 minutes, 25 seconds. C Mike Ribeiro scored the team’s previous one in the third period versus Anaheim last Saturday. ... Phoenix D Derek Morris blocked a game-high six shots.