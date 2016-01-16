Devils 2, Coyotes 0

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- New Jersey left winger Ryan Boucher and right winger Kyle Palmieri scored and Cory Schneider posted his fourth shutout of the season in the Devils’ 2-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at Gila River Arena.

Boucher scored his first goal of the season in the first period and Palmieri got his 18th just 18 seconds into the third to support Schneider, who made 38 saves.

Right winger Lee Stempniak assisted on both goals for the Devils (22-19-5), who had lost two in a row and five of the last six.

Stempniak, who has 10 goals and 22 assists this year, has 401 career points.

Schneider, in goal in a Friday loss at Colorado, has 21 career shutouts and was selected to play in his first All-Star game this season. He is 4-0-1 with three goals allowed in five starts against the Coyotes.

The Coyotes (22-17-5) outshot the Devils 38-16 and had several good chances in the second period but were stopped several times at point-blank range.

The Coyotes, who won four of their last five, pulled goaltender Anders Lindback with 2:45 remaining but could not score.

Lindback had 14 saves in his first start since Dec. 29.

Boucher scored when he threw a wrist shot from the left circle over Lindback on the stick side to finish a 2-on-1 advantage. Stempniak set up the goal on a pass from the right side.

Boucher, 22, played his first game since being recalled from AHL Albany on Friday.

Neither team scored in a second period that was spiced up when Coyotes center Brad Richardson and Devils center Travis Zajac were penalized for fighting at 18:13. The two skated in a clinch before Richardson knocked Zajac to the ice by landing six straight hands.

The Devils killed two power plays in the second period, when Schneider made point-blank saves on center Boyd Gordon, right winger Mikkel Boedker and left winger Jordan Martinook. The Coyotes outshot the Devils 15-5 in the period.

NOTES: Devils LW Reid Boucher played his first game since being recalled from AHL Albany on Friday. He had 14 goals and 26 points for Albany and led the league with 116 shots. He had no points in three previous games with the Devils this season. ... Coyotes D Jarred Tinordi was a healthy scratch Saturday, a day after being acquired from Montreal in a three-team trade Friday. The Coyotes first acquired D Victor Bartley from Nashville in exchange for D Stefan Elliott, then sent Bartley and LW John Scott to the Canadiens for Tinordi and minor league RW Stefan Fournier. Scott was the Coyotes’ lone All-Star, there through a fan vote, despite playing only 11 games with the Coyotes. ... Tinordi, a first-round pick in the 2010 draft, played in three games with Montreal. “He is a big, young, strong kid who plays hard,” Coyotes general manager Don Maloney said. “It’s been a difficult year, but we’ll try and make it work here.” Fournier was assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League. ... The Coyotes have six players with 10 or more goals. Only Washington (seven) has more. ... Coyotes rookie G Louis Domingue was given a day off after starting the last eight games. Domingue is 7-0-3 with a 2.11 goals against average. He is the first rookie in franchise history to win four straight games.