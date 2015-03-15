Devils’ Schneider keeps giving Coyotes fits

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- New Jersey goaltender Cory Schneider is quietly having a great season on a team destined for the NHL Draft lottery. When it comes to games against the Arizona Coyotes, however, Schneider is having a great career.

Schneider entered Saturday night’s game at Gila River Arena with a 4-1-1 record, a 0.82 goals-against average and a .970 save percentage in six career starts against the Coyotes. That dominance continued as he stopped 30 shots in the Devils’ 4-1 win.

“I think we make a lot of goalies look good,” said Coyotes coach Dave Tippett, whose team has scored more than two goals just twice in its last 18 games. “We’ve played against some very good goaltenders and Schneider is a very good goaltender, but as good as some of those goaltenders are, I think we end up making them look good.”

In two games against the Coyotes this season, Schneider has stopped 68 of 69 shots. The Devils needed him early.

Related Coverage Preview: Devils at Coyotes

“The first period, they certainly came at us,” said New Jersey coach and general manager Lou Lamoriello, whose team trailed in shots 23-8 after 33 minutes. “They were skating. They were jumping on the puck and Cory kept us in there the first half of the game.”

The second half of the game was a different story.

New Jersey left winger Adam Henrique opened the scoring when he batted a puck out of midair and past Coyotes goalie Mike Smith on a power play with 1:57 left in the second period. Travis Zajac, playing defense on the power play, blasted a shot high over the net that struck the glass and ricocheted to Henrique, who was parked at the left post.

It was the Devils’ fifth power play goal in their last eight games and the 15th goal of the season for Henrique.

New Jersey widened the lead to 2-0 just 50 seconds into the third period when Smith couldn’t control the rebound of right winger Jordin Tootoo’s shot from the left side. Center Stephen Gionta collected the puck and tucked it in the near post before Smith could close the opening.

Right winger Shane Doan drew the Coyotes within 2-1 at 6:05 of the third period when he deflected center Mark Arcobello’s shot past Schneider for his 13th goal of the season and first in 15 games. But the Devils answered 19 seconds later when Tootoo scored off a rebound of left winger Michael Cammalleri’s initial shot.

“It’s one of those plays where you’re trying to push to get back in the game after you score a goal and you get caught on the wrong side of it,” Doan said. “Obviously, they found a way to bury it.”

Cammalleri scored his 25th goal of the season off another rebound of defenseman Andy Greene’s shot at 9:25 to turn the game into a rout and finish the Devils’ three-game road trip with three points after dropping the opener to Minnesota.

“The last two games, we liked our effort. The first one wasn’t nearly what we wanted, so it was nice to bounce back,” said Cammalleri, who has managed 25 goals six times in his NHL career and with five different teams. “The thing that we’re proud of the last two games is a commitment throughout the lineup to playing the way we want to play and to be able to trust each other out there.”

The loss was Arizona’s 13th in its last 14 home games and its 14th loss in its last 15 overall.

NOTES: Coyotes D Oliver Ekman-Larsson played despite suffering a right-shoulder injury Thursday when he was boarded by Chicago’s Joakim Nordstrom. Nordstrom was suspended two games for the hit. Since becoming an NHL regular in 2011-12, Ekman-Larsson has missed just two games. ... The Coyotes reported $16.458 million in losses Friday for the fiscal year, but with the franchise’s one-time acquisition costs ($7.878 million) and the complete amount of the Mike Ribeiro buyout ($10.495 million) factored in, the number rises to $34.831 million. The latter is the figure that counts toward the team’s oft-mentioned out clause, which can be exercised within a 180-day window after five years and allows the team to leave Arizona if it reaches or exceeds $50 million in losses. ... Devils C Patrik Elias (back spasms) missed the game. ... Devils G Cory Schneider is eighth in the NHL in goals-against average (2.22) and fourth in save percentage (.927).