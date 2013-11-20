Preview: Devils at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks will be happy to return to their home ice as they attempt to halt a four-game skid when they face the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night. Anaheim had won five in a row and owned the league’s best record before nearly coming away empty on its four-game trek to the East Coast, going 0-3-1 and producing only six goals. Getting back on the West Coast should provide a pick-me-up for the Ducks, who are the league’s only team with a perfect home record (8-0-0).

Trying to overcome a season-opening seven-game winless drought (0-4-3) has been a daunting task for New Jersey, which has points in five of its last six (4-1-1) and is finally starting to show signs of offensive life. The Devils have already been shut out five times, but they have notched 12 goals in their last three victories. ”We’re looking to try to get to .500 and go from there, go forward,“ goaltender Martin Brodeur said. ”We had a tough start, but now I think the last five, six games, it’s been really good.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (7-8-5): Jaromir Jagr had two goals in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Pittsburgh and is approaching a lofty milestone, needing two tallies to tie former teammate and Hall-of-Famer Mario Lemieux (690) for ninth place on the career goals list. The 41-year-old Jagr is showing no concession to his age, leading New Jersey in goals (seven) and points (16) and playing at a point-per-game level over his last 13 contests. “I work too hard to get tired,” Jagr said. “My practices are harder than the games, so I shouldn’t get tired during the game.”

ABOUT THE DUCKS (15-6-2): Captain Ryan Getzlaf, who returned for the last two contests of the road trip after sitting out three due to injury, has five goals and three assists during a four-game point streak to tie linemate Corey Perry for the team lead with 24 points. The lack of production behind the tandem is what’s bothering Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau. “I‘m not seeing any secondary scoring from anybody,” Boudreau said. “When you don’t have four lines contributing scoring, it’s tough to win. I don’t care how good the guys are, it’s tough to win.”

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks are within three home wins of matching the NHL record of 11 straight to start the season, set by Chicago in 1963-64.

2. Brodeur has two shutouts during a personal four-game winning streak.

3. New Jersey has won the last three meetings, although the teams haven’t played since February 2012.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Devils 1