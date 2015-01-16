Preview: Devils at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks wrap up their season-high eight-game homestand when they host the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Anaheim improved to 5-2-0 on its lengthy stretch at Honda Center on Wednesday by posting a 4-0 triumph over Toronto. Corey Perry registered a natural hat trick - the eighth of his career and third this season - while Frederik Andersen made 28 saves for his second NHL shutout. The Ducks are 9-5-1 against the Eastern Conference but only 3-2-1 versus Metropolitan Division clubs.

New Jersey continues its California road trip, which began Wednesday with a 5-3 victory at Los Angeles. Steve Bernier cashed in twice on the power play as the Devils scored four goals in the middle period, including three in a 68-second span. Leading scorer Jaromir Jagr and fellow forward Tuomo Ruutu sat out the win due to the flu and also are expected to miss Friday’s contest.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (16-21-8): All-Star Patrik Elias notched an assist Wednesday, giving him a point in four of his last five games, but remains in search of his 400th career goal. The 38-year-old Czech will become the 91st player in NHL history to reach the plateau. New Jersey evened its record at 4-4-1 since the trio of general manager Lou Lamoriello, Scott Stevens and Adam Oates took over behind the bench after the firing of Pete DeBoer.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (28-10-6): Luck was on Anaheim’s side Thursday as defenseman Sami Vatanen received only a fine from the league for his elbow to the chin of David Booth, who exited the game with a broken nose. Vatanen will forfeit $3,393.82 - the maximum penalty allowed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Right wing Kyle Palmieri appears to be heating up as he has recorded a goal in two straight contests and three of his last five.

1. The Ducks have been in Southern California since beginning their homestand on Dec. 28 and will remain there until visiting Vancouver on Jan. 27 as they visit the Kings on Saturday before hosting Calgary four nights later.

2. Veteran C Scott Gomez has registered 14 points in 21 games during his second stint with New Jersey and has collected two goals and five assists over his last six contests.

3. Andersen, who leads all goaltenders with three assists, has won 44 of his first 60 career decisions - the best start by a netminder since Montreal’s Bill Durnan notched his 44th victory in his 58th decision in November 1944.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Devils 3