Preview: Devils at Flames

The Calgary Flames continue to be one of the biggest surprises in the league this season and their improvement on offense has been a key factor. The Flames stand fifth in the league in scoring through the first quarter of the season and that will get a test when the New Jersey Devils visit on Saturday. Calgary recorded 38 goals combined while going 7-3-0 over 10 games and the Devils surrendered only seven tallies in their last five contests, including a 2-0 victory at Edmonton on Friday.

The Flames are within three points of Anaheim for the most in the Western Conference after finishing with the second-least last season. The Devils are trying to turn things around after a rough 2-6-0 stretch and Adam Henrique could give them a spark after scoring Friday in his second game back from injury. Henrique recorded 25 goals last season and has five after missing six of the 20 contests in 2014-15.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus (New Jersey), SNET (Calgary)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (9-9-2): Coach Peter DeBoer told reporters Friday he had not decided on who would be in goal against the Flames after Cory Schneider started his 20th straight contest and notched his second shutout in four games. Leading scorer Jaromir Jagr (12 points) needs one goal to snap a tie with Mike Gartner (708) and take over the sixth spot in NHL history. The Devils are 29th in the league in penalty killing, but they have denied all 20 power-play opportunities in the last five games.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (12-7-2): Calgary was 23rd in the league in scoring last season before improving to 3.05 goals per game in 2014-15 while being led by a pair of two-way defensemen. Captain Mark Giordano leads the team with 22 points and fellow blue-liner TJ Brodie has collected 16 as the Flames have used their speed and transition game to create chances. Crafty left wing Johnny Gaudreau posted three goals and 11 assists in the last 15 games after going scoreless in his first five of the season.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary F Markus Granland boasts nine points in 10 games and a plus-4 rating since being recalled.

2. New Jersey veteran F Patrik Elias is five goals short of 400, two assists shy of 600 and needs seven points for 1,000 in his career.

3. The Flames have earned at least a point in the last five meetings with the Devils (4-0-1).

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Devils 1