Preview: Devils at Flames

This season’s feel-good story takes on the 2014-15 rendition as the visiting New Jersey Devils visit the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. What was expected by many to be a transition year is anything but for New Jersey, which has gotten hot in a hurry by winning 10 of its last 13 contests heading into the opener of its three-game road trip.

“It’s so fleeting in this league,” Devils goaltender Cory Schneider said of the early-season success. “All of a sudden you lose two or three in a row and you give some overtime points and you don’t feel so good about yourselves.” After surpassing its 2013-14 total by 20 points the following season, Calgary has yet to rebound after losing 10 of its first 13 games. David Jones scored his team’s lone goal in a 4-1 setback to Chicago on Sunday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus (New Jersey), RSW (Calgary)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (10-6-1): Mike Cammalleri scored a goal and set up two others in a 4-0 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday and has torched his former team to the tune of eight tallies and four assists in 16 career meetings. Lee Stempniak, who has played for eight different teams - including the Flames - had a goal and an assist against the Penguins and had the same results in his last meeting with Calgary. Adam Henrique notched two assists versus the Penguins and has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last four games.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (6-12-1): Johnny Gaudreau has been held off the scoresheet in each of his last four contests, his longest drought since opening last season without a point in five outings. “It’s probably the first time it’s happened to me in a while, but it’s something I’ll learn from and try to get better,” the New Jersey native told the Calgary Sun. Karri Ramo has been confirmed to start Tuesday’s tilt, but the three-man goaltender carousel was set back in motion with the return to practice of Jonas Hiller (hip).

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey RW Kyle Palmieri has recorded multi-point performances in three of his last five outings.

2. Jones has scored three goals in his last four games.

3. The Devils have killed off 19-or-20 short-handed situations this month.

PREDICTION: Devils 2, Flames 1