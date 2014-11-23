Flames stage another comeback win

CALGARY, Alberta -- The Calgary Flames are the comeback kids.

There seems to be no other way for the Flames to win other than pulling a victory from the jaws of defeat.

How else do you describe a team that won for the second time in three games by erasing a two-goal, third-period deficit? Or a team that boasts a 5-6-0 record when trailing after 40 minutes?

They yet again did what was supposedly impossible for a team that was expected to be offensively challenged in Saturday night’s 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“I’ll have to get my heart checked,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said. “I don’t know how they do it, but we found a way again. We’re not making it easy, but we’re making it interesting.”

The Flames trailed 4-2 late in regulation before they completed a furious and thrilling comeback that featured two goals while goalie Karri Ramo was on the bench for an extra attacker.

Right winger Jiri Hudler made it a one-goal game with 2:22 left on the clock and then left winger Curtis Glencross scored his second of the night with just five seconds left to tie it. It’s the first time in Flames history they’ve scored twice with the goalie pulled.

Hudler scored the difference-maker in the shootout.

”It was one of those games that fans can go home happy,“ Ramo said. ”They saw a lot of emotion and saw a lot of drama in a game. The main thing is we took the two points.

”We play to win a game. We don’t play to lose by one goal. We attack, we attack a lot, and we create a lot of scoring chances.

“Sometimes it comes and bites us, but that’s what I’ve noticed and think it’s the reason we find success when we’re behind. We play on the edge all the time and keep pushing.”

The Flames (13-7-2) claimed four of five games during their homestand, in big part because of their third-period dominance. Calgary has outscored its opponents by a 30-14 margin in third periods this season.

The Devils, who have had trouble in shootouts, fell to 9-9-3 and lamented one that got away.

The visitors had a two-goal lead on three separate occasions. Center Adam Henrique and left winger Michael Cammalleri gave them a 2-0 edge by the first intermission.

After Glencross put the Flames on the board midway through the second period, center Travis Zajac made it 3-1 just before the second intermission.

And even after Flames rookie center Josh Jooris again pulled the Flames within one goal, left winger Tuomo Ruutu scored what should have been the insurance marker.

Instead, it set the stage for a win the Flames could celebrate, especially Glencross, a player capable of pushing for 30 goals but who had just one goal in the last 18 games.

”Definitely some relief,“ he said of lighting a flame. ”Everyone could have seen it. I think even more relief after the second one. It’s been a rough little go, usually I have more goals than assists, but it’s the complete opposite.

“But, you know what, it doesn’t really matter, we’re putting up two points and look at us in the standings. We’re in a good spot and have to keep moving forward.”

As for the Devils, they left the building shaking their heads.

“It just doesn’t feel good when that happens,” Cammalleri said. “Those guys have been making a habit of (comeback wins), kudos to them to keep coming, but for us, we’d like to be able to lock those games down.”

Ramo finished with 25 saves and New Jersey’s Scott Clemmensen made 33 saves in his first start of the season.

NOTES: The Flames summoned C Corban Knight from the AHL Adirondack Flames and sent down C Max Reinhart. Knight, who is from High River, just south of Calgary, played seven NHL games last season, but this is his first crack in Calgary this season. Reinhart played four games for Calgary this season before being sent down. ... Devils No. 1 goalie Cory Schneider finally didn’t start a game, after a franchise-record run of 20 games to start the season. G Scott Clemmensen had made two relief appearances ... Flames D Kris Russell returned to the lineup after missing two games due to a lower-body injury. The team missed his puck-moving and shot-blocking abilities. ... For the second time this season, the Flames scratched LW Brandon Bollig, who was acquired in the summer to add size and some scoring but has just two assists in 20 games and can’t keep pace with the young speedsters.