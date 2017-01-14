Palmieri helps Devils rebound with win in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta -- Having not found the back of the net in four straight games, Kyle Palmieri was all smiles after snapping his slump on Friday.

What made it even better was that his goal and assist helped lead his New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday.

“It feels good to contribute offensively,” said Palmieri, who also had an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss one night earlier on the road to the Edmonton Oilers. “It’s something that any guy that scores goals feels like they come in bunches so you’re going to go through hot streaks and cold streaks. It’s something where I want to stay consistent and do whatever it takes to help my team win.”

Taylor Hall converted a cross-ice feed from Palmieri for the game-winning goal for the Devils (17-18-9), who will wrap up their three-game road trip with a visit to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Sunday.

“Our power play has been struggling and a big point of emphasis is just getting pucks to the net and seeing what happens from there,” said Hall in regards to his goal. “That’s how you get confidence and break penalty kills down. I didn’t have any other thought in my head but to shoot and it was nice to see that go in.”

Backup goalie Keith Kinkaid started in net for the Devils and made 31 saves to improve his record to 5-4-2.

“It was a team effort,” said Kinkaid. “The guys were flying right from the get-go. We kept putting the pressure on and stuck to our game plan and never gave up.”

Sean Monahan scored his first goal in 12 games for the Flames (23-20-2), who will be looking to bounce back with a win on Saturday in Edmonton against the Oilers.

“We were sitting here waiting for them,” said defenseman Deryk Engelland. “They came off a back-to-back. We should have came out flying and it was (the) complete opposite. They came out flying and got us on our heels and we couldn’t push back.”

Making his fourth straight start for the Flames, goalie Chad Johnson stopped 34 of 36 shots he faced.

“For me personally, that’s the best I think I’ve seen that team play in the sense of generating offense and playing with speed,” said Johnson. “In years past, they were a lot slower. They seem like they have a lot more skill up front and they come hard. It was disappointing to get the result we got.”

Johnson stopped a breakaway attempt by New Jersey left winger Miles Wood with five minutes left in regulation to give Calgary a chance, but the Flames weren’t able to notch the equalizer.

Calgary trailed 2-0 after one before scoring the lone goal of the second period. Kinkaid then stopped all eight shots he faced in the final frame to help the Devils snap their four-game losing streak.

Palmieri put the Flames up 1-0 at 6:22 when he skated down the left wing before snapping a shot to the short side past Johnson.

“I just wanted to funnel the puck at the net,” said Palmieri. “I think it took a bounce off their d-man’s stick or skate and I was lucky enough to find the back of the net.”

After New Jersey defenseman Damon Severson rang a point shot off the post just past the 15-minute mark, Kinkaid made a blocker save at the other end of the ice to deny a scoring opportunity by Sam Bennett.

The Devils extended their lead to 2-0 at 18:30 thanks to a power-play goal by Hall, who crept in off the point before wiring a shot past Johnson to the glove side.

Monahan then pulled the Flames within a goal at 14:04 when he picked up a rebound in the crease in front of Kinkaid before shoveling a shot past the fallen goaltender.

NOTES: Calgary RW Troy Brouwer started on a line with C Sean Monahan and LW Kris Versteeg. Before missing eight games with a broken finger, Brouwer had played in 309 straight NHL games. ... LW Micheal Ferland (day to day) sustained a lower-body injury during Calgary’s 3-2 win at home over San Jose on Wednesday. ... D Brett Kulak and C Freddie Hamilton were Calgary’s healthy scratches. ... Devils C Sergey Kalinin blocked a shot at the end of the second period in Edmonton on Thursday and didn’t finish the game. He sat out against the Flames. ... Rookie C Pavel Zacha made his return to the lineup after missing Thursday’s game. ... C Jacob Josefson also returned to the Devils’ lineup after missing six games with an illness. To make room for him on the roster, RW Nick Lappin was reassigned to Albany. ... The Devils also scratched LW Luke Gazdic and D Seth Helgeson.