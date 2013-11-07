Preview: Devils at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers own the worst offense in the NHL but they will face an opponent that’s not much better when they host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. It will be the second meeting in sixth nights between the league’s lowest-scoring teams, with the first ending - appropriately enough - in a 1-0 victory for the Flyers in New Jersey. The Devils are tied for the fewest victories (three) in the league and sit one point above Philadelphia in the Metropolitan Division.

The Flyers were on the cusp of a second consecutive 1-0 shutout before surrendering a last-minute tying goal and eventually losing in overtime to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. New Jersey followed up its loss to Philadelphia by getting blanked by Minnesota 4-0, stemming any momentum gained by a 3-1-1 stretch. “I wouldn’t characterize it as down, but there’s not a team in the league that gets shut out for seven periods and is walking around doing jumping jacks,” Devils coach Peter DeBoer said.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (3-7-4): With Patrik Elias to sit out a third straight game with an upper-body injury, New Jersey promoted forward Cam Janssen from Albany of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Janssen did not have a goal and notched only one assist in 11 games with Albany, so the Devils are looking for him to provide ”a little different dimension to our lineup,“ general manager Lou Lamoriello said. “Create energy, keep everything simple. Get pucks in and get pucks out. And I have to hit, hit, hit, pressure their ‘D’ and force them to turn the puck over,” Janssen said.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (4-9-1): Philadelphia coach Craig Berube shuffled his lines at practice Wednesday in another attempt to jump-start an attack that has produced 22 goals in 14 games. Claude Giroux was reunited with Scott Hartnell and Jakub Voracek, but the captain has not scored a goal in 20 contests and Hartnell has gone a staggering 36 games without registering an assist. “At some point they need to start producing,” Berube said. “They’ve played well together before. I expect them to get out of it and start playing well.”

OVERTIME

1. Devils G Martin Brodeur, who had a seven-game win streak versus the Flyers halted in Saturday’s loss, will be in net Thursday.

2. Flyers backup G Ray Emery blanked the Devils over the weekend to improve to 6-3-2 with a 1.90 goals-against average against them.

3. New Jersey is 4-1-1 in the last six meetings versus Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Flyers 2, Devils 1