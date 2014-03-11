Preview: Devils at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers are clinging to third place in the Metropolitan Division but they have three teams in close pursuit for a postseason berth. One of them is the New Jersey Devils, who trail the Flyers by four points and can close the gap when they pay a visit to Philadelphia on Tuesday night. It will kick off a three-game road trip for New Jersey, which is 1-1-1 in three meetings against the Flyers this season in a series that has seen the road team come away victorious each time.

While the Devils have alternated wins and losses in the past five contests, Philadelphia had a three-game winning streak snapped last time out in a 4-3 overtime loss in Toronto on Saturday night. That was only the second setback in nine games (7-1-1) for the Flyers, who will have three days off before a back-to-back against Pittsburgh and a home game against Chicago in a four-day span. Philadelphia has been limited to two regulation goals or fewer in six straight versus the Devils.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus, CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE DEVILS (28-24-13): Offense has been problematic all season for New Jersey, but Adam Henrique is doing his best to render the issue moot with a white-hot tear since the Olympic break. Henrique is riding a six-game goal scoring streak, pumping home nine during the torrid span to boost his career-best total to 23 and earn NHL Third Star of the Week honors. “He’s always been a clutch player. He’s always been a guy that has the ability to raise his level,” Devils coach Peter DeBoer said. ”Some guys want to be out there when the pressure is on and the game is on the line and that’s hard to teach other guys.”

ABOUT THE FLYERS (33-24-7): Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux is not matching the scorching pace of Henrique, but he has scored four goals in his last three games and seven in the past nine. Giroux had amassed 14 points in an eight-game span before he was held off the scoresheet against Toronto, leaving him two shy of his third career 25-goal season. Netminder Ray Emery, who has been sidelined since suffering a groin injury on Feb. 27, returned to practice on Monday but coach Craig Berube will continue to ride Steve Mason, who will make his sixth consecutive start and 12th in the last 13 games.

OVERTIME

1. Henrique’s goal-scoring streak is the second-longest in the league this season, behind only the seven-game run by Anaheim’s Corey Perry.

2. Flyers RW Jakub Voracek has three goals and four assists during a three-game point streak.

3. Devils G Martin Brodeur will look to improve to 4-0-0 since the Olympic break.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Devils 3