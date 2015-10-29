Preview: Devils at Flyers

After seeing their four-game winning streak come to an end against one Metropolitan Division rival, the New Jersey Devils look to get back on track versus another on Thursday when they pay a visit to the Philadelphia Flyers. Travis Zajac, who assisted on Kyle Palmieri’s goal in New Jersey’s 3-1 setback to Columbus on Tuesday, doesn’t want to see the streaky Devils spiral in the wrong direction.

“We dug ourselves out of a hole and you want to limit these losses as quick as possible and get back with a win,” Zajac told reporters. “I think we can take out some good aspects of last game and build on it and get back in the win column.” Philadelphia forward Brayden Schenn continues to feast on home cooking, scoring twice in Tuesday’s 4-3 overtime loss to Buffalo to double his season goal total. Schenn, however, has tallied just twice in 18 career meetings with the Devils.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New Jersey), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE DEVILS (4-4-1): Adam Henrique has a team-leading six goals, with four of the club’s seven being recorded during 5-on-5 play. Henrique, who was held off the scoresheet versus the Blue Jackets, collected three goals and as many assists in four meetings with the Flyers last season. Palmieri has yet to produce a 5-on-5 goal with linemates Zajac and Jiri Tlusty, but he has recorded two goals and an assist in three career meetings with Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (4-2-2): After serving as a healthy scratch in the previous eight games, veteran Vincent Lecavalier will make his season debut on Thursday and play on the team’s fourth line. “It was nice to get a practice with a line and having to go every time and not jump in here and there when you kind of lose that flow,” Lecavalier told CSNPhilly.com. The 35-year-old is seeing ice time due to the respective injuries of Sean Couturier (concussion) and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body).

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey workhorse G Cory Schneider, who is 3-0-0 on the road this season, will make his seventh consecutive start on Thursday.

2. Signed to an eight-year, $66 million deal in the summer, Philadelphia RW Jakub Voracek has failed to score a goal through eight games this season.

3. Philadelphia’s Michal Neuvirth is eligible to return after suffering an upper-body injury versus Boston on Oct. 21. Fellow G Steve Mason is 0-6-0 in his career versus New Jersey.

PREDICTION: Devils 2, Flyers 1