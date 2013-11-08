Devils finally score, shut out Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- Martin Brodeur only needed one goal from his slumping teammates to put the New Jersey Devils back on track.

Center Adam Henrique and right wingers Cam Janssen and Jaromir Jagr scored goals, Brodeur stopped 22 shots and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 Thursday night.

“Anytime you get that first one, especially, to play with the lead, it’s a confidence booster,” Henrique said. “We just kind of went from there. I thought we did a good job of taking it one shift at a time and maintaining that pressure off of our forecheck. We were dumping pucks, we were getting pucks back, and I thought we played a smart game tonight. Marty gave us a chance to win.”

The Flyers defeated the Devils 1-0 last Saturday with Philadelphia goalie Ray Emery stopping all 14 shots he faced. New Jersey was shut out again Tuesday, falling 4-0 to the Wild in Minnesota.

Emery again got the start instead of Steve Mason and couldn’t keep the Devils off the scoreboard for two minutes this time around.

At 1:57 of the first period, defenseman Eric Gelinas fired a slap shot from the point that deflected off Henrique’s stick, bounced off Emery’s right shoulder and in.

“It’s nice when (Gelinas) makes such a big difference with a shot,” Brodeur said. “He’s not scared to tee it up and go, and things like that will happen. It’s happening a lot in games, but more and more, it’s going to happen. It was a nice goal.”

The score stayed 1-0 until the third period, the 14th time in 15 games the Flyers entered the final period either up one goal or down one.

The Devils got the next one on another deflection. Janssen redirected defenseman Adam Larsson’s slap shot, and the puck bounced off Flyers defenseman Andrej Meszaros’ skate on its way into the net.

Janssen was scoreless in his previous 56 games, dating to March 30, 2011. It was only his fourth goal in 313 career games.

“It’s kind of nice to get that little cushion there. It’s even more nice that it comes from him,” Brodeur said. “We all know what he does, and so to get rewarded like that, it’s a really nice thing.”

Jagr got an empty-net tally in the finals seconds.

Brodeur, 41, didn’t have to make many tough saves against the struggling Flyers (4-10-1) to record his 122nd career shutout. The Devils (4-7-4) are 4-3-1 since starting 0-4-3.

Flyers captain Claude Giroux is still looking for his first goal of the season; the All-Star center hasn’t scored in 21 games going back to last year. Right wingers Jakub Voracek and Wayne Simmonds, who were the team’s top two scorers last year, have one each. Philadelphia scored two goals or fewer in 14 of its 15 games.

The loss prompted a closed-door, players-only meeting afterward.

“I think they can be good,” coach Craig Berube said of meetings. “I think (the players) can recognize what they have to do better as a team, and guys can talk about things. It’s not a hard game. It’s the competitiveness and a will to win and doing all the little things right to win, and right now we’re not good enough, we’re not doing good enough. That’s the bottom line.”

The Flyers were shut out for the second home game in a row, and they were booed off the ice by frustrated fans.

“Yeah, obviously we hear the boos, but it just means we aren’t doing our job,” Simmonds said. “The fans react to what they see, and that’s not good enough.”

NOTES: Emery made 22 saves. ... Flyers RW Steve Downie missed his third consecutive game since suffering a concussion in a fight with Washington LW Aaron Volpatti last Friday. ... C Kris Newbury was in the lineup for Philadelphia after being recalled from AHL Adirondack. LW Tye McGinn was loaned to Adirondack to clear a roster spot. ... Flyers D Luke Schenn was a healthy scratch for the third straight game. ... The Devils were without D Bryce Salvador (foot), D Jon Merrill (face), LW Patrik Elias (upper body) and LW Ryane Clowe (concussion). ... C Travis Zajac and D Anton Volchenkov were back in the lineup for New Jersey. Zajac recovered from an ankle injury, while Volchenkov returned from a lower-body injury.