Devils open season with win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- The post-Martin Brodeur era began for New Jersey with an offensive shootout.

Left winger Dainius Zubrus scored the go-ahead goal 7:13 into the third period to lift the Devils to a 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in their season opener on Thursday night.

“It’s a little different; it’s not much of Devils hockey,” defenseman Damon Severson said. “Devils hockey is a little tighter defense and lower scoring games. But we got the win and that’s all that matters.”

Left winger Mike Cammalleri had two goals, including an empty-netter. Right winger Michael Ryder, center Adam Henrique and left winger Patrik Elias also scored goals for the Devils, who began their first season without Brodeur in two decades.

The NHL’s career leader for wins and shutouts as a goaltender was not re-signed after last season. Cory Schneider, who took over as New Jersey’s No. 1 goalie last year, had 35 saves.

“It wasn’t typical Devils hockey, but the first half of the game was exactly how we wanted to play on the road and again the second got away from us, but other than that we got a lot of good things,” Schneider said. “Personally, I felt good at times and I felt bad at times. There were a couple things that your intuition and your instincts take a minute to kick in and obviously I can be better, but we’ll take the win and go from here”.

The Flyers rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie it but fell to 0-2. They opened with a 2-1 loss at Boston on Wednesday night.

Right winger Wayne Simmonds scored two goals and centers Claude Giroux and Vincent Lecavalier also had goals for Philadelphia.

“We did a good job coming back in the game. We were playing aggressive and playing our game. It’s frustrating,” Giroux said. “It’s obviously not the start we want. We have a lot of work to do. We know that. We have a lot of mistakes that we’re going to look over and we’ll get better.”

Both goalies struggled, though some shots they let in were unstoppable.

Steve Mason had 20 saves for the Flyers.

Zubrus, who once played on the Legion of Doom line with Eric Lindros and John LeClair in Philadelphia, gave the Devils the lead for good. He faked a pass to a streaking Henrique and beat Mason with a wrister underneath the blocker.

Elias put the Devils ahead 4-3 early in the third period, tapping in a centering, cross-crease pass from defenseman Marek Zidlicky.

But the Flyers answered quickly. Lecavalier took a pass from Simmonds, went on a two-on-one break and ripped one into the top shelf to tie it at 4 just 15 seconds later.

The Flyers scored three goals in the final 4:16 of the second period to overcome a three-goal deficit. They started their rally when Giroux ripped a slap shot from just outside the right circle over Schneider’s glove on the power play.

Then Simmonds took over.

He faked a one-timer in the slot, skated around defenseman Jon Merrill and lifted a shot past Schneider with 57 seconds left in the period.

Simmonds beat the buzzer for a power-play goal to tie it at 3, sliding a shot past Schneider off a perfect feed from Lecavalier.

“We had a lot of good things going in this game and we’re going to build off that,” Simmonds said.

The Devils took a 1-0 lead in the first period on Ryder’s slap shot that sailed past Mason, who was screened by Lecavalier.

Henrique made it 2-0 on a wrister that bounced off the skate of Flyers defenseman Luke Schenn.

Cammalleri redirected right winger Jaromir Jagr’s shot from along the left boards to give the Devils a 3-0 lead 5:33 into the second period.

Already missing defenseman Kimmo Timonen, the Flyers played without defenseman Braydon Coburn, who has a lower-body injury. Coburn was on crutches after being injured against Boston. General manager Ron Hextall said he’s going to be sidelined for a while.

The Flyers are 0-2 for the third straight year. They opened 0-7 last year.

“We had breakdowns and it cost us the game,” coach Craig Berube said. “We had some guys that have played decently and some haven‘t. We’re inconsistent as a team and sporadic.”

NOTES: RW Jaromir Jagr had two assists to pass Steve Yzerman for sixth place on the all-time scoring list with 1,757 points. He played the 1,474th game of his career, tying Doug Gilmour for 19th all time. ... The Devils opened their season in Philadelphia for the fourth time, and it’s the sixth time they started against the Flyers. ... New Jersey won the season series 2-1-1 in 2013-14. ... The Flyers completed the first of 14 sets of back-to-back games this season. ... C Claude Giroux is the NHL’s leading scorer since the start of the 2010-11 season. ... C R.J. Umberger played his first game in Philadelphia since rejoining the Flyers.