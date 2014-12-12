Flyers snap funk with win over Devils

PHILADELPHIA -- Simply shooting the puck helped a pair of Philadelphia Flyers snap their funks.

Center Sean Couturier scored Philadelphia’s first short-handed goal of the season, right wingers Matt Read, Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek also scored goals and the Flyers beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Thursday night.

“Just have to keep working hard,” Read said. “Just keep doing the little things right and eventually something’s going to go your way. But you have to work hard every night and do the little things right and do the little things to help your team win.”

Left winger Martin Havlat had the lone goal for New Jersey (11-14-5).

“We’ve got to work smarter, less penalties, don’t hand them any free goals,” Devils coach Peter DeBoer said.

The Flyers (10-13-5) returned home after a 1-2-2 road trip, but now are 2-0-2 in their last four games.

Goaltender Ray Emery made 17 saves in the win.

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead in the first period after Read started a two-on-breakaway by blocking a pass, getting up and skating with the puck. He sent a cross-ice pass to Couturier, who beat goalie Cory Schneider for his sixth goal.

“It’s not something you have on your mind when you are killing penalties, but when you score a big goal it’s a bonus,” Couturier said. “After that you just have to keep killing.”

Couturier and Read hooked up for another goal that gave Philadelphia a 2-0 lead later in the period. Couturier had his back to the goalie when he sent a crossing pass from along the boards to Read in front. Read stuffed it in for his third goal, breaking an 11-game drought.

“I was getting frustrated a little bit,” Read said. “You can’t get too down or too frustrated because once you do that you start gripping your stick too tight and not going to go in for you, so you just have to keep doing those little things.”

The Devils cut the deficit to 2-1 when Havlat scored a power-play goal in the second period. Center Scott Gomez dumped the puck toward the net and Havlat redirected it for his third goal.

Gomez recorded his 337th assist with the Devils, tying longtime defenseman Scott Stevens for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list.

“We were right there,” Gomez said. “We had our chances to tie it up. A bounce here or there it’s a tie game.”

A power-play goal by Simmonds gave the Flyers a two-goal cushion with 4:16 remaining in regulation. Defenseman Mark Streit fired a shot from the point and Simmonds slipped the rebound past Schneider for his 12th goal and fourth in four games.

“When you play New Jersey you have got to be a patient team,” Simmonds said. “I think we were that tonight. We were patient, we waited for our opportunities and they started to come at the end of the game and we put a couple more in.”

Voracek got his 10th goal with Schneider on the bench.

The Flyers improved to 7-1-2 when they score first and snapped a six-game streak where the visiting team had won in the series.

NOTES: Flyers C Vinny Lecavalier was a healthy scratch for the fifth straight game. ... Devils LW Mike Cammalleri returned after missing two games with a glute injury. ... Devils LW Dainius Zubrus missed his second straight game because of a skate cut to his leg. D Adam Larsson missed his fifth straight game because he has the mumps. C Travis Zajac, who had the mumps, is still out. C Ryane Clowe (concussion), LW Patrik Elias (groin) and D Bryce Salvador (lower-body) remained out of the Devils lineup. .... The Flyers started a four-game homestand, which are their only games in Philadelphia in December. ... The Devils beat the Flyers 6-4 on Oct. 9 in their first meeting. ... Flyers D Luke Schenn was back in the lineup after he was a healthy scratch for two games.