Devils blitz Flyers in third for win in Philly

PHILADELPHIA -- Playing on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers, the New Jersey Devils looked right at home.

That’s because the Devils have no qualms with the Flyers or winning in another team’s building.

New Jersey showed it again Thursday night by blitzing Philadelphia in the third period to snatch a 4-1 win at Wells Fargo Center.

“It’s not easy to win anywhere in the NHL,” Devils right winger Kyle Palmieri said.

New Jersey has done so four straight times away from home for the first time since 2012. On Thursday, it snapped a 1-1 tie with a pair of goals in the first three minutes of the final stanza, a two-marker onslaught delivered by Palmieri and center Travis Zajac, while defenseman Andy Greene scored an empty-netter to ice it.

Palmieri added two assists to finish with three points, while Zajac scored the first and third goals for the Devils (5-4-1), who have won five of their last six games.

“Tribute to the guys,” New Jersey coach John Hynes said. “They’ve found ways to win.”

Especially against Philadelphia, as the Devils improved to 10-2-2 vs. the Flyers over the last four seasons, a stretch in which New Jersey has outscored them 46-25.

“The style that New Jersey plays, they don’t give up a whole lot so at times you have to take what’s there,” Philadelphia coach Dave Hakstol said. “I thought there were portions of the game where we did that, stayed on pucks and generated a little bit, and there were other times where we didn‘t.”

The Flyers (4-3-2) lacked energy from start to finish and dropped back-to-back games -- one to the Buffalo Sabres, the other to the Devils -- following wins over the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers. Philadelphia now hits the road for five consecutive games after playing six of its first nine on home ice.

“We didn’t deserve to win the game, they were better than us,” Flyers right winger Jakub Voracek said. “We always leave 100 percent on the ice, we just didn’t play good.”

Goalie Steve Mason remained winless against the Devils, falling to 0-7-0 lifetime in eight career appearances facing New Jersey.

“Yeah, I’ve known that,” Mason said. “It’s not for a lack of trying. Sometimes things don’t go your way.”

However, he was left in the cold multiple times Thursday and deserved better, making 29 saves. Twice the Flyers were penalized for too many men on the ice and the Devils took advantage on one with a power-play goal in the third.

“There’s no excuse for that,” Voracek said. “It should happen twice a year, not twice a game. It came back to bite us in the (butt).”

New Jersey goalie Cory Schneider stopped 26 shots and has won five of his last six.

“I kind of gifted them one but the guys picked me up,” he said. “It was a great response and we just have to keep building. It was a tough one to give up but the guys picked me up.”

Off a takeaway near mid-ice, Palmieri unknotted the score just 1:28 into the third by blasting a snapshot top shelf past Mason.

“It was a great effort. You see a guy make a real hard play, sacrifice his body to block a shot and then winds up scoring the winning goal,” Hynes said. “It was nice to see and a great job by him.”

Then, on a power play, Zajac received a pass in the middle of the Philadelphia zone, side-stepped around a defender and backhanded a shot for his fourth goal of the season.

The quick tallies took the air out of the building and the Flyers couldn’t recover.

After a quiet first 35 minutes, Philadelphia defenseman Luke Schenn finally broke the silence by flinging a shot on net that somehow bounced in between two Devils defensemen and Schneider.

There were no Flyers in sight, but it found the back of the net for Schenn, who had been a healthy scratch in half of the team’s games coming into Thursday.

But once Philadelphia struck, New Jersey answered and the Flyers never did again.

“We kind of gave them the opportunities and they capitalized,” Mason said.

NOTES: Flyers C Vincent Lecavalier made his season debut after being a healthy scratch in the first eight games. The 35-year-old joined the lineup because LW Pierre-Edouard Bellemare is out with a lower-body injury. ... Devils C Patrik Elias (knee) remained out and LW Tuomo Ruutu (foot) missed his sixth straight game. Elias has yet to play this season and is out indefinitely. Ruutu is sidelined four to six weeks. ... Flyers C Sean Couturier missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury and is day to day. ... Devils LW Stefan Matteau and RW Bobby Farnham were healthy scratches. Matteau has no points through six games and Farnham has appeared in three games. ... Flyers G Michal Neuvirth was activated off injured reserve and backed up G Steve Mason. With Neuvirth’s return, the Flyers sent G Jason LaBarbera back to American Hockey League affiliate Lehigh Valley. ... Flyers D Radko Gudas was a healthy scratch after playing in the last six games.