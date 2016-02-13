Devils use power play to edge Flyers in OT

PHILADELPHIA -- Just how it has been all season, the New Jersey Devils went to their bread and butter for success on Saturday.

The power play, which has made up for New Jersey’s NHL-low five-on-five production, came through again as the Devils spoiled defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere’s record-setting afternoon with a 2-1 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

On a four-on-three in the extra session courtesy of right winger Jakub Voracek’s hooking penalty, left winger Adam Henrique scored the game-winner with a shot from the circle to help the Devils (28-21-7) pick up two points.

“The power play’s going right now; we’re hoping to make a difference in games, whether it’s early or late,” Henrique said. “The past couple of games, it’s been the difference maker, getting us two points. We have to keep finding a way. Obviously we want to score five-on-five, but we’re finding ways to win.”

New Jersey center Joseph Blandisi scored the other man-advantage goal on a beautiful shot in the first period, while the Devils have gained points in nine of their last 11 games (7-2-2).

“Power plays can gain confidence either by scoring or gaining momentum,” New Jersey coach John Hynes said. “When they get looks and touches and come off the ice, (they) know that they’ve given the team energy. When you have that, it’s good.”

Gostisbehere made history to tie the game on a power-play goal at 3:49 of the third period, but the Flyers (24-20-10) still lost their fourth in the last five games before beginning a five-game road trip.

Gostisbehere’s blast from straightaway extended his point streak to 11 games, a new NHL record for rookie defensemen as well as a Flyers rookie record.

Barry Beck previously held the NHL rookie defenseman mark at 10 games set with the Colorado Rockies in 1977-78, while Mikael Renberg’s Philadelphia rookie record was also 10 established in 1993-94.

“Just sticking with your process mentally, remembering what got you here, staying humble, I think that’s the most important,” Gostisbehere said. “Stay within yourself and just remember the people, remember the things, remember your family, remember everything that’s gotten you here.”

However, a win would have meant more for the 22-year-old.

“It’s more of a team game for us. We’re trying to make the playoffs here, it’s a big thing,” he said. “I think it’s a little sour taste in our mouths right now because we needed those two points.”

Devils goaltender Cory Schneider (25-16-6), who entered with the NHL’s second-lowest goals-against average (2.00), made 31 saves, while Flyers backup goaltender Michal Neuvirth (11-6-3), playing his first game since the All-Star break, stopped 22 shots, including two big ones in overtime before allowing the winner.

“The first (period) we frustrated them,” Schneider said. “The second they got a few looks, but again, they’re good players, they’re going to get opportunities, so overall I thought we did a pretty good job on that.”

New Jersey, the lowest-scoring five-on-five team at 1.62 goals per 60 minutes coming into Saturday, used its seventh-most successful power play to strike first 6:43 into the game.

Blandisi did it all, scoring a highlight-reel marker by shooting through his legs to sneak the puck between Neuvirth’s left shoulder hugging the goal post for a 1-0 lead.

“You fool around at the end of practice. It was pretty fun to pull it off in a game,” Blandisi said. “It was a good spot to do it. The puck was behind the net and there was no way I could’ve got it to the front unless I went through the legs. So, I pretty much had no option and it was a natural reaction. Luckily enough, it squeaked in.”

The Devils controlled the first period as the Flyers registered just two shots.

”I think in the third period we played good enough to win the game, but that wasn’t the case for the first period,“ Philadelphia center Claude Giroux said. ”I think they outworked us.

“It’s got to be a full 60 minutes.”

NOTES: Flyers D Michael Del Zotto left the game because of an upper-body injury and could miss significant time. “At this point, it looks like he’s going to be out long term,” Philadelphia general manager Ron Hextall said afterward. It’s unknown when Del Zotto suffered the injury as he totaled 20:18 of ice time in the loss. ... Flyers LW Matt Read and C Scott Laughton were healthy scratches for the second straight game, as C R.J. Umberger and C Jordan Weal stayed in the lineup. On Thursday, Umberger scored his first goal in 51 games dating back to last season. Weal, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 6, appeared in just his third game with Philadelphia. ... Devils LW Stefan Matteau, LW Tuomo Ruutu and D Eric Gelinas were all scratches. Matteau has not played in 11 games. ... Flyers G Michal Neuvirth, who was activated off injured reserve Thursday, made the start, playing in his first game since Jan. 27. ... Devils G Cory Schneider, an All-Star this season, made his 11th start in New Jersey’s last 12 games. ... Flyers D Evgeny Medvedev was a healthy scratch for the third straight game. ... The Devils and Flyers finish their four-game regular-season series on Tuesday.