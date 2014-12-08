Preview: Devils at Hurricanes

A pair of struggling Metropolitan Division rivals look to alter their fortunes when the New Jersey Devils visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. New Jersey suffered its eighth loss in 10 games (2-6-2) with a 4-1 setback to Washington on Saturday. “It’s disappointing, but we have to find a way to string some wins together,” center Adam Henrique said after the Devils dropped to 3-5-1 against their division foes.

Carolina is singing a similar tune after falling for the ninth time in 12 contests with a 3-1 loss versus Detroit on Sunday. The Hurricanes have dropped five of their last six at PNC Arena and are 1-3-0 on their current five-game homestand. Captain Eric Staal suffered a foot injury and was on crutches after blocking a shot against the Red Wings, leaving his availability for Monday’s tilt in doubt.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), FSN Carolinas

ABOUT THE DEVILS (10-13-4): Patrik Elias and Mike Cammalleri will not make the trip to Carolina after suffering lower-body injuries in Saturday’s loss to the Capitals. Martin Havlat, however, is traveling with the team and could be activated from injured reserve prior to Monday’s contest. The veteran has been sidelined with a lower-body injury sustained in a 1-0 setback to the New York Islanders on Nov. 29.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (8-15-3): Jeff Skinner was held off the scoresheet for the fifth time in six games, but it was not for a lack of trying. The former Calder Trophy winner registered 10 shots against Detroit and fared well versus New Jersey last season - scoring three times in four meetings. “We’re trying to get some guys who are dangerous,” coach Bill Peters said. “I thought (Skinner) was dangerous. He had some good, quality shots. I thought him and (Staal) were dangerous as a duo.”

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey workhorse G Cory Schneider has dropped four of his last five outings (1-3-1) but is 3-1-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average in four career starts versus Carolina.

2. Hurricanes G Anton Khudobin, who is expected to start on Monday, still is searching for his first win (0-6-2, 2.88 goals-against average) of the season.

3. New Jersey assigned RW Damien Brunner to Albany of the American Hockey League and recalled D Peter Harrold. The latter move was made as fellow D Adam Larsson is expected to miss his third game due to the flu.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Hurricanes 1