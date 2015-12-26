Preview: Devils at Hurricanes

The New Jersey Devils have been struggling to score goals and will hope a trip to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday will help them snap out of their offensive funk. New Jersey erupted for a season-high goal total in a 5-1 drubbing of the Hurricanes earlier this month, its fifth victory in its last six visits to Carolina.

The Devils had scored three goals during a three-game winless drought (0-2-1) before skating to a 4-3 victory at Detroit on Tuesday. While the four goals against the Red Wings were a welcome respite, three came in a span of 2:12 in the first period before New Jersey managed a combined 10 shots in the final two sessions. Carolina had scored five goals in four consecutive games but has tallied three times in the past three contests. “When you only get one goal, it’s hard to win sometimes, so we’ve got to find a way to be more productive at times,” forward Kris Versteeg said.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus (New Jersey), FSN Carolinas

ABOUT THE DEVILS (17-13-5): Michael Cammalleri scored twice in New Jersey’s win at Carolina earlier this month, igniting a three-game stretch during which he tallied four times, but the team’s leading scorer has only one tally and one assist in the past eight games. Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist in the win at Detroit to give him six goals in December and 14 on the season, matching his career high from each of the past two campaigns with Anaheim. Cory Schneider did not play in the Dec. 3 matchup, but he is 4-1-1 with a 1.70 goals-against average versus Carolina.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (13-16-5): Despite a 2-1 loss to Eastern Conference-leading Washington, Versteeg termed the outcome “something we can build on” after Carolina owned a decisive 32-21 edge in shots on goal over the Capitals. Jeff Skinner has cooled off following a white-hot stretch of nine goals in six games, failing to hit the scoresheet in the past three contests, while captain Eric Staal remains in a deep freeze with only one tally in his last 22 games. Goaltender Cam Ward has dropped two of his last three starts despite giving up four goals.

OVERTIME

1. Skinner has 10 goals in 19 games against New Jersey.

2. The Devils are 10-5-2 away from home.

3. The Hurricanes have 10 power-play goals in their last nine games.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 3, Devils 2