Preview: Devils at Hurricanes

The New Jersey Devils hope to salvage the finale of their three-game road trip when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday for the opener of their home-and-home series. New Jersey began its trek Thursday with an overtime loss at Florida and followed with a 4-1 setback in Tampa Bay two days later.

Saturday's defeat kept the Devils winless away from home as they dropped to 0-3-2 despite having defenseman Damon Severson score the lone goal for his team-leading ninth point of the season. Carolina is coming off its fourth consecutive one-goal game, a 3-2 shootout win in Nashville on Saturday that halted the team's two-game skid. Defenseman Jaccob Slavin scored the decisive goal in the third round of the bonus format as the Hurricanes posted its first extra-time victory after dropping three overtime decisions. Carolina enters Sunday having played a league-low two home games and is the only team in the Eastern Conference yet to reach double digits in points with nine.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (4-3-3): Taylor Hall recorded an assist Saturday, leaving him one shy of 200 for his career. The 24-year-old left wing leads the team with 45 shots on goal and has registered at least four in eight of his 10 games. Hall also tops New Jersey in goals (five), power-play tallies (three) and game-winners (two)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (3-4-3): Jeff Skinner leads the club in goals as he scored his sixth of the season in Saturday's victory. The 24-year-old former Calder Trophy winner, who tops the club with 12 points, netted four tallies in as many contests and has been kept off the scoresheet in only two of his nine games this campaign. It took defenseman Ron Hainsey 845 games to score the first short-handed goal of his career as he accomplished the feat in Saturday's triumph.

OVERTIME

1. Hurricanes C Jay McClement is the lone member of the team to play in every game thus far and not register a point.

2. New Jersey is one of 10 teams that have yet to allow a short-handed goal and one of 11 yet to score while down a skater.

3. Seven of Carolina's 10 games have been one-goal decisions, with four going beyond regulation.

PREDICTION: Devils 5, Hurricanes 2