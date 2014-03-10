Devils recover after lead slips away

NEWARK, N.J. -- After a three-goal lead evaporated, an uneasy feeling percolated throughout Prudential Center.

The New Jersey Devils were coming off an embarrassing loss Friday and on the verge of turning a laugher against the Carolina Hurricanes into a season-crippling disaster on Saturday night.

That is when newcomer Tuomo Ruutu steered the ship away from the iceberg and sank his former team.

Ruutu, acquired at the trade deadline from the Hurricanes on Wednesday, scored with 6:30 remaining in the third period to give the Devils a 5-4 victory that pulled them to within two points of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The goal was Ruutu’s first as a Devil and second in his past 32 games, but he made it count. He also had an assist on center Travis Zajac’s first-period goal that put the Devils ahead 1-0.

Did Ruutu have an idea of where to shoot against goaltender and former teammate Cam Ward?

“No, not really,” Ruutu said. “I haven’t scored too many goals right now. I just closed my eyes and fired it as hard as I can.”

Fifty-one seconds before Ruutu’s winner, right winger Alexander Semin pulled the Hurricanes into a 4-4 tie after the team fell behind 4-1 midway through the second period.

Devils center Adam Henrique scored his 22nd and 23rd goals of the season to give New Jersey a three-goal lead, but defenseman Jay Harrison, left winger Nathan Gerbe and Semin scored to turn the lead into vapor.

The rally coincided with Ward replacing goaltender Anton Khudobin, who stopped 18 of 22 shots, after Henrique’s second goal.

The Hurricanes are 2-8-0 in their past 10 games, eight points out of a playoff spot and all but assured of missing the playoffs for a fifth straight season.

“We came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard, but we battled hard,” Hurricanes defenseman Ryan Murphy said. “We just can’t let this get to us. We have to focus on the next one.”

Henrique’s two goals give him nine goals in six games since the NHL returned from its Olympics break in February. The Devils are 4-2-0 in those games and averaging 4.33 goals per game, nearly two more goals than they were averaging before this outburst.

“We have to keep scoring goals,” Henrique said. “We have to keep playing this way. We’re playing with confidence.”

The Devils also have been more leaky defensively of late. They have allowed 21 goals in their past six games, something that left winger Ryane Clowe says the team needs to remedy as they hit the homestretch.

”I think we’ve been giving up too much as far as letting them get our blue line, go lateral, make plays, pull up,“ Clowe said. ”We’ve got to have better back pressure, better gaps. They’re getting a lot of opportunities off rushes and a lot of goals the last few games so we have to tighten up in that area.

“I don’t know if we’d love to win every game 5-4. I think we’re a little more comfortable 2-1. But we’re finding ways to score.”

Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur won his third straight start by making 29 saves. His performance comes on the heels of goaltender Cory Schneider allowing seven goals in a loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, so it is likely the duo will split the workload during the final month of the season.

Brodeur made a few difficult stops but did not face another shot after Ruutu put the Devils ahead for good.

“I feel good,” Brodeur said. “I put it in my mind that I want to win hockey games when I‘m in net. I‘m not thinking about anything else but getting the two points. I‘m working really hard in practices to be as sharp as possible. I felt great today. I‘m happy about my game.”

NOTES: Hurricanes G Cam Ward served as backup and has made only two starts since the Olympics break. He has not won a game since Dec. 31. His contract runs through 2015-16 and carries a $6.3 million cap hit. ... Hurricanes D Justin Faulk (upper body) missed his third straight game and is expected to be out one week. ... The Devils have five sets of back-to-back games remaining on their schedule. They have 17 games left, 10 of which are against teams currently not in a playoff position. ... The Devils scratched D Anton Volchenkov, D Peter Harrold and C Jacob Josefson.