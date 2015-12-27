Faulk gets even, helps Hurricanes top Devils

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Justin Faulk can score in even-strength situations, too.

The defenseman’s first even-strength goal of the season broke a third-period tie as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Saturday night at PNC Arena.

“I guess I got the even-strength monkey off my back,” Faulk said. “That’s the running joke right now. A good thing.”

Faulk’s previous 12 goals came on power plays. He’s the first player in NHL history to have his first 12 goals of a season come via power plays.

Now he has something else on his season profile after scoring the winning goal with 11:43 to play.

“He was due to get an even-strength goal,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “He has had a lot of opportunities. A good sign.”

Faulk assisted on center Joakim Nordstrom’s clinching goal with 3:14 remaining. Defenseman Brett Pesce also scored for Carolina.

Goalie Cam Ward made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, who won for only the second time in five games.

Center Kyle Palmieri scored a tying goal in the third period for the Devils. New Jersey goalie Cory Schneider finished with 22 saves.

Schneider was miffed at the final two goals scored by the Hurricanes.

“I was trying to take some options away,” he said. “I would have liked to make a save and keep it tied.”

Palmieri scored 1:18 into the third period to make it 1-1. He came from behind the net, brushing off Carolina defenseman Ron Hainsey to slide the puck past Ward.

Palmieri has a team-high 15 goals, with seven of those coming this month.

Making his 27th career outing against New Jersey, Ward remains without a shutout against the Devils. His first save of the third period gave him 15 stops before Palmieri struck.

Still, Ward improved his record to 11-14-2 against the Devils.

Faulk’s goal came when the Devils were out of balance going from one end of the ice to the other. Center Eric Staal delivered a pass.

“Just a good play to find me late,” Faulk said.

The Hurricanes liked the way they’ve played in games leading up to the holiday break earlier in the week. But they didn’t gain the results they were looking for.

“We came with that again tonight,” Staal said. “We have to feel good about that.”

Carolina also went with a steady flow of four lines, something that Peters said he hopes helps with games on back-to-back days.

“We made sure we played everybody and they found a way to contribute,” Peters said.

The Devils, who are 1-3-1 in their last five games, produced only six third-period shots on goal.

“We didn’t play one of our better games,” New Jersey coach John Hynes said. “We didn’t move the puck offensively to be able to create some plays. We have to do better. ... We didn’t deserve to win.”

Faulk set up Nordstrom in a transition for Carolina’s third goal of the game.

“It was tough (for them) to kind of put the nail in it,” Schneider said.

Nordstrom, who had a secondary assist on the game’s first goal, notched his first career multi-point game.

The Hurricanes opened the scoring in the second period. Pesce’s shot from inside the blue line made its way through traffic, including center Andrej Nestrasil, who was positioned in front of the net.

Pesce’s goal came on the 25th total shot of the game. The rookie hadn’t scored in more than a month. Defenseman John-Michael Liles assisted on the goal, giving him a three-game points streak.

“We had a real good s--- in their zone,” Pesce said.

New Jersey wasn’t called for a penalty until center Jiri Tlusty was sent to the box for tripping 3:34 into the third period.

NOTES: Devils D Andy Greene appeared in his 265th consecutive game, one behind Aaron Broten’s stretch in the mid-1980s for the seventh longest streak in team history. ... Hurricanes C Brad Malone, who hadn’t scored since Dec. 3 against New Jersey, was a scratch Saturday night. ... Two former Carolina players -- LW Tuomo Ruutu and RW Jiri Tlusty -- were in the lineup for the Devils after they missed New Jersey’s visit here Dec. 3 because of injuries. ... The Devils eclipsed two goals only once in their previous six games. ... New Jersey doesn’t play again until Carolina visits Tuesday night. Carolina goes to Chicago on Sunday.