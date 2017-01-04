Devils snap Hurricanes' home point streak

RALEIGH, N.C. -- As New Jersey approaches the halfway point of the season, it's hard to determine which direction the Devils are headed.

After a 4-9-2 stretch in December, New Jersey won two straight to start January as Adam Henrique and Mike Cammalleri each scored and set up a goal, and Cory Schneider stopped 29 shots as the Devils snapped the Carolina Hurricanes' 11-game home point streak with a 3-1 victory Tuesday.

The Devils (16-16-7) won consecutive games for the first time in a month and improved to 3-0-0 this season against the Hurricanes despite losing defenseman Andy Greene early when he was hit in the face with a deflected puck.

New Jersey also posted 4-1 and 3-2 victories over Carolina within a two-day period in early November.

"You can see a difference in the way we're playing," Schneider said. "I feel good but at the same time my teammates are playing really well in front of me, they're blocking shots and I'm not sure that Carolina has a single odd-man rush. We just have to appreciate the way we won these last couple of games. It's not always pretty but it's effective."

New Jersey blocked 24 shots and saw defenseman Ben Lovejoy play a season-high 28 minutes in the absence of Greene.

"I thought our defense did a great job settling things down back there after we lost Andy," Henrique said. "It was a big team effort -- start to finish.

Cammalleri's 10th goal of the season came with 8:30 left with an assist from Henrique. It was his team-leading third game-winning goal and fifth point against the Hurricanes this season.

"Carolina is a good team and shots are tough to come by; they defend so well," New Jersey coach John Hynes said. "Mike is an offensive player, but a sniper type of guy and sometimes when you get into these games against a really well-coached team and you don't have tons of opportunities having a guy like him certainly helps."

Less than a minute after Cammalleri's goal, rookie Sebastian Aho scored his eighth of the season to spoil a potential second shutout in as many nights for Schneider, who beat Boston 3-0 Monday night.

The Devils killed a late penalty and survived a sixth attacker situation with Kyle Palmieri getting an empty-net goal with two minutes left to seal the victory.

"They didn't give up anything for free," Carolina coach Bill Peters said. "But we haven't played as well coming off the break so we have to find a way to get that back. I don't think there are too many guys in the room happy with the way we played. We can't play like that and expect results.

"We played slow; right off the bat you could tell we were content to play a slow game. I didn't think we were good in transition and our power play wasn't all that dangerous -- a little but dry."

Carolina, 0 for 4 with the man advantage, saw its home point streak (10-0-1) -- tied for third longest in franchise history -- end with a thud, losing at PNC Arena for the first time since Nov. 10 against Anaheim.

"They had some flurries where they had the puck to the net with a bunch of bodies around but that's when Cory is at his best," Hynes said. "He is big in the net and he's calm and eats a lot of pucks. He did a nice job tonight."

The Devils managed only nine shots through two periods and a season-low 18 for the game but took a 1-0 lead into the third. Henrique one-timed a shot from the slot past Cam Ward after taking a centering pass from Cammalleri. It was Henrique's 11th goal in 22 career games against the Hurricanes.

Despite the victory, the Devils remained inept on the power play, going 0 for 2. They haven't scored with the man advantage in their last 27 attempts.

"That's just one part of the game and you can't let it snowball into everything else," Henrique said of the lack of power play success.

NOTES: Veteran G Cam Ward made his 13th straight start for Carolina in net. Ward is five games shy of 600 for his career. ... G Daniel Altshuller, a third-round pick of the Hurricanes in 2012, was called up from Charlotte of the American Hockey League to the NHL for the first time to back up Ward. ... C Travis Zajac, New Jersey's second-leading scorer, returned to the lineup after missing Monday's 3-0 win against Boston with an illness. ... D Andy Greene played in his 350th straight game for the Devils. ... Carolina C Jordan Staal entered the game ranked third in the NHL in faceoff win percentage at 60.0 percent.