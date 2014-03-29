Preview: Devils at Islanders

The New Jersey Devils reside four points behind a four-team contingent as they vie for one of the final two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference. The Devils look to trim the deficit when they visit the Metropolitan Division-rival New York Islanders on Saturday. New Jersey’s quest for the postseason would be less intimidating had it been more productive in shootouts.

The Devils fell for the ninth time in as many trips to the bonus format when they dropped a 3-2 decision to Phoenix on Thursday. “(Shootouts are) a big part of the reason the playoffs are getting tougher and tougher to reach,” future Hall-of-Famer Martin Brodeur said. The last-place Islanders got their fill of a shootout on Thursday, going 13 rounds before suffering a 3-2 setback to Tampa Bay.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New Jersey), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (31-28-14): Adam Henrique scored on Thursday and also tallied in New Jersey’s 6-1 rout of New York on March 1. That latter contest is best remembered for Jaromir Jagr netting his 700th career goal. The future Hall-of-Famer has been held off the scoresheet in the last three contests but has torched the Islanders in his career (61 goals, 88 assists in 101 meetings).

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (28-35-10): Owner Charles Wang is engaged in talks to sell a majority interest in the team, according to a report by TSN on Friday. It is not immediately known if a potential deal could expedite the Islanders’ move into the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which is slated for the start of the 2015-16 season. “In recent months, there have been numerous expressions of interest in the purchase of the New York Islanders. As I have consistently stated, I have been and remain willing to listen,” Wang said in a statement Friday. “However, potential buyers’ expressions of interest in the team or even my listening to them does not mean that any deal will be reached.”

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey G Cory Schneider, who has been confirmed to start on Saturday, turned aside 30 shots in a 2-1 win over New York on Dec. 28.

2. Islanders RW Kyle Okposo was a late scratch on Thursday with a lower-body injury. The team’s leading scorer, Okposo is questionable versus the Devils.

3. New Jersey captain Bryce Salvador has been ruled out of Saturday’s contest with a lower-body injury.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Islanders 1