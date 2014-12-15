Preview: Devils at Islanders

Two days after the New York Islanders ended their three-game losing streak, the New Jersey Devils attempt to do the same when the Metropolitan Division rivals face off at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Monday. New York was flying high before hitting the skids, winning 13-of-15 games from Nov. 5-Dec. 4. The Islanders then sandwiched a loss to Minnesota between two to St. Louis, allowing a total of 17 goals in the setbacks, before ending Chicago’s eight-game winning streak with a 3-2 triumph on Saturday.

New Jersey’s slide reached three that evening as it dropped a 4-3 decision in Dallas. Defensemen Jon Merrill and Eric Gelinas scored 3:20 apart early in the second period to erase a 2-0 deficit, but the Stars tallied twice in a 1:57 span later in the session to regain control. New York claimed the opener of the four-game season series, posting a 3-1 victory at home on Nov. 29.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New Jersey), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (11-15-5): Mike Cammalleri is questionable for Monday’s game after leaving Saturday’s loss in the second period with a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old leads the team with 11 goals in 23 contests. Michael Ryder has gone 17 games without a goal - last scoring on Nov. 6, when he tallied twice at St. Louis.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (20-10-0): Casey Cizikas and defensemen Travis Hamonic and Johnny Boychuk took part in Sunday’s practice but are question marks for the matchup with New Jersey. All three are nursing upper-body injuries, with Boychuk missing the last eight games while recovering on injured reserve. New York is the only remaining team without a loss beyond regulation as it is 5-0 in shootouts and 3-0 in overtime.

OVERTIME

1. With an 11-3-0 record in its own building, New York is two home victories away from matching its total from last season.

2. Devils RW Jaromir Jagr needs one assist to snap a tie with Steve Yzerman (1,063) for seventh place on the all-time list.

3. Islanders G Jaroslav Halak has posted eight wins and a 1.74 goals-against average over his last nine home games.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Devils 2