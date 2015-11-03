Preview: Devils at Islanders

The New Jersey Devils vie for their third straight win and seventh in eight outings on Tuesday when they visit Barclays Center to face the suddenly skidding New York Islanders. The Devils’ unlikely ascent in the Metropolitan Division has been aided by Saturday’s 3-2 shootout win over New York that snapped a six-game losing streak in the series.

Mike Cammalleri (team-leading eight assists and 11 points) tallied in the fourth round of the bonus format, but the veteran forward has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last three games. Islanders captain John Tavares missed that contest and is expected to be a bystander for the third straight game as he deals with an undisclosed illness. After winning six of its first nine contests (6-1-2), New York suffered its third straight setback (0-2-1) after dropping a 2-1 decision to Buffalo on Sunday. Thomas Greiss is expected to receive his second straight start, coach Jack Capuano confirmed to reporters following Monday’s practice.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus2 (New Jersey), MSG-Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (6-4-1): After missing the first meeting with a right shoulder injury, Jiri Tlusty appears to be on pace to return to the lineup on Tuesday. “It looks that way now,” coach John Hynes said. “He made it through practice and seems real good, but I won’t know for sure until (Tuesday).” Bobby Farnham replaced Tlusty in the lineup on Saturday and collected his first career NHL goal to go along with an assist.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (6-3-3): A lack of offense has been the primary reason for New York’s winless skid, as it has mustered just five goals in that stretch. Frans Nielsen was held off the scoresheet on Sunday, but recorded four goals and two assists in his previous five games. The 31-year-old Dane tallied versus the Devils on Saturday for his fifth goal of the season, tying him with Tavares for the team lead.

OVERTIME

1. New York has killed off all 26 short-handed situations over the last nine contests.

2. New Jersey G Cory Schneider will start his ninth consecutive game on Tuesday.

3. The Islanders will debut their black-and-white third jerseys for this contest.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Devils 2