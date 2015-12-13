Preview: Devils at Islanders

Two streaking Metropolitan Division rivals face off Sunday as the New York Islanders host the New Jersey Devils. New York has earned at least one point in nine consecutive contests, including Saturday’s 3-2 overtime triumph at Columbus.

The Islanders, who improved to 7-0-2 on their streak, have gone beyond regulation in a franchise-record five straight games. New Jersey is riding a point streak that reached five games (3-0-2) with Friday’s 3-2 overtime victory over Detroit. The Devils also have played a fair amount of bonus hockey lately, needing overtime on three occasions and a pair of shootouts over its last eight games (4-1-3). New York and New Jersey each have posted a one-goal home triumph thus far in the four-game season series, with the Devils emerging victorious in a shootout.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, MSG (New Jersey), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (15-10-4): New Jersey displayed its comeback ability Friday, scoring twice in the third period to erase a 2-0 deficit before Kyle Palmieri tallied 4:20 into overtime. Palmieri’s goal was his 13th of the season, tying him with Adam Henrique for the team lead. Lee Stempniak, who set up Palmieri’s game-winner, may miss the showdown with New York after missing Saturday’s practice with an illness.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (17-8-5): Ryan Strome likely will miss Sunday’s contest after suffering an upper-body injury against the Blue Jackets. New York also could be without Cal Clutterbuck, who sat out Saturday’s victory with an upper-body ailment. Frans Nielsen has scored three goals in his last two games to tie captain John Tavares for the team lead (12) while Kyle Okposo recorded two tallies - including the overtime winner - and an assist versus Columbus to raise his club-high point total to 25.

OVERTIME

1. The Islanders have not lost in regulation since Nov. 22 at Montreal.

2. Henrique (lower body) is expected to miss his second consecutive game.

3. New York RW Steve Bernier has appeared in only 12 contests in his first season with the club after spending the previous four campaigns with New Jersey.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Devils 3