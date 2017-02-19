Preview: Devils at Islanders

After seeing their pronounced road troubles continue, the New York Islanders hope the comforts of Barclays Center will aid in salvaging a split of their home-and-home series versus the visiting New Jersey Devils on Sunday. New York, which owns an 8-0-2 mark in its last 10 home games, dropped its third straight road contest and 17th in 24 such outings on Saturday with a 3-2 setback in New Jersey.

The Islanders surrendered the first three goals before Andrew Ladd netted his seventh tally in 11 games and Anthony Beauvillier also scored to highlight a spirited comeback attempt in the third period. "We have to come out of the gates hard (on Sunday) and shoot pucks like we did in the third period," New York interim coach Doug Weight told reporters. Workhorse goaltender Cory Schneider recorded 40 saves on Saturday and has yielded just 11 goals in his last six starts (4-2-0) but likely will give way to Long Island native Keith Kinkaid on Sunday. Travis Zajac scored and set up a goal for his second multi-point performance in his last six contests and seventh this season for the Devils, who are 9-5-1 in their last 15 overall games and will vie for their seventh consecutive road win on Sunday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, MSG (New Jersey), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (25-23-10): Mired in an 18-game goal-scoring drought, Mike Cammalleri wasn't thrilled with being a healthy scratch for the first time this season on Saturday. "You want to be part of it, so I'm displeased to not be in the lineup, certainly," Cammalleri told NorthJersey.com. "I haven't really disliked my game. I've been, in my opinion, committed to what we're trying to do all over the ice." Coach John Hynes dismissed that a lack of goal production is the reason for sitting the veteran and told reporters he plans to sit down and talk with Cammalleri, who is in the third season of a five-year, $25 million contract that includes a no-trade clause.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (26-21-10): Offensive-minded defenseman Nick Leddy's bid for a game-tying goal caromed off the post with 1:27 remaining in the third period, keeping him off the scoresheet for the third straight contest and eighth time in 10 outings. Captain John Tavares, who was denied on a penalty-shot attempt in the first period, is searching for his first goal since Feb. 3. A return home could be just what the doctor ordered for Tavares, who has recorded 32 (12 goals, 20 assists) of his team-leading 48 points this season at Barclays Center.

OVERTIME

1. Five of New Jersey rookie C Pavel Zacha's eight goals have been scored on the power play.

2. New York is 0-for-9 on the power play in its last three games after scoring seven times with the man advantage in its previous eight contests.

3. The Devils acquired D Viktor Loov from Toronto on Saturday for C Sergey Kalinin.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Devils 2