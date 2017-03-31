Preview: Devils at Islanders

The timing for a slump couldn't be worse for the New York Islanders, who barely are keeping their heads above water in the playoff race. New York attempts to snap a three-game slide and climb within four points of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference when they host the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

Following a two-day break, the Islanders came out flat in Philadelphia on Thursday and trailed by five goals after one period before dropping a 6-3 decision. The setback pushed them six points behind Boston for the final postseason spot in the East with six games remaining and two other teams in their path. New Jersey resides in the conference basement thanks to a stretch during which it has gone 2-12-4 since edging the visiting Islanders 3-2 on Feb. 18 in the opener of a home-and-home series. However, the Devils have earned points in three of their last five contests - including a shootout loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus 2 (New Jersey), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (27-35-14): Kyle Palmieri leads the team with 25 goals and trails Taylor Hall (51) by one point for the club lead while needing two tallies and two assists to reach 100 for his career in both categories. The 26-year-old has been kept off the scoresheet in three consecutive games, however, and has gone six contests without a goal. Hall is one tally away from reaching the 20-goal plateau for the fifth time in his seven NHL seasons.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (35-29-12): New York welcomed Johnny Boychuk back into the lineup Thursday after the defenseman missed 12 games with a lower-body injury. The 33-year-old Boychuk registered five shots and four hits while blocking one shot but finished with a minus-2 rating in 23 minutes, 26 seconds of ice time. Cal Clutterbuck reached a milestone against the Flyers, ending a 26-game drought with the 100th goal of his career.

OVERTIME

1. The Devils have lost eight straight on the road, last winning away from home on Feb. 4 at Columbus.

2. New York LW Jason Chimera scored his 18th goal Thursday, leaving him one point shy of 400 for his career.

3. New Jersey is tied with Dallas for the league lead with 11 short-handed goals allowed.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Devils 2