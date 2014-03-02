Devils 6, Islanders 1: Jaromir Jagr scored his 700th career goal to become the seventh player in NHL history to reach the plateau and visiting New Jersey tallied four times on the power play to rout New York.

Jagr also set up defenseman Mark Fayne’s tally for his 1,040th career assist, tying Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne for ninth place on the all-time list. Adam Henrique, Ryane Clowe and blue-liners Marek Zidlicky and Eric Gelinas each netted a power-play goal and an assist while Martin Brodeur turned aside 18 shots for the Devils, who scored twice with the man advantage in their 5-2 win over Columbus on Thursday.

Kyle Okposo scored his team-leading 25th goal, but Evgeni Nabokov yielded five tallies on 19 shots as the Islanders fell for the eighth time in 10 games (2-7-1). Anders Nilsson relieved Nabokov to start the third period and finished with 15 saves.

After scoring twice versus the Blue Jackets, Henrique tallied from his knees five minutes into the game to open the scoring before Jagr doubled the advantage with his milestone goal. The 42-year-old skated in from the right faceoff circle and wristed a shot through traffic that deflected off the skate of New York defenseman Andrew MacDonald and into the net at 3:31 of the second for his team-leading 19th tally.

Clowe scored 69 seconds later from the left circle to give New Jersey a 3-0 lead before Okposo quickly trimmed the deficit by deflecting a shot past Brodeur. New Jersey answered nearly two minutes later as Jagr wired a feed from along the right-wing boards to the left circle, from where Zidlicky one-timed a blast past Nabokov.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jagr joined Hall-of-Famers Wayne Gretzky (894), Gordie Howe (801), Brett Hull (741), Dionne (731), Phil Esposito (717) and Mike Gartner (708) in the 700-goal club. ... Jagr has torched the Islanders in his career, collecting 61 goals and 88 assists in 101 contests. ... While playing with San Jose, Nabokov also yielded Hull’s 700th career goal on Feb. 10, 2003. ... Henrique leads the Devils with seven power-play tallies.