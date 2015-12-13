Islanders 4, Devils 0

NEW YORK -- Defenseman Marek Zidlicky scored twice, goaltender Thomas Greiss made 27 saves, and the New York Islanders remained hot with a 4-0 victory against the New Jersey Devils at Barclays Center on Sunday.

The Islanders (18-8-5) won their third straight and their seventh in eight. They recorded at least a point in 10 consecutive games (8-0-2). The run has pushed them into second place in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind the Washington Capitals.

The Devils (15-11-4) failed in their attempt to win consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 12 and Nov. 14.

Center John Tavares and left winger Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders.

Devils goaltender Cory Schneider was removed midway through the second period after stopping 15 of 18 shots. Backup goaltender Keith Kinkaid relieved Schneider and turned aside 11 of 12 shots.

Zidlicky gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead by scoring two seconds after a power play expired. One second after Devils right winger Kyle Palmieri emerged from the penalty box, Zidlicky’s blast from the point beat a screened Schneider to put the Islanders ahead at 7:43 of the first period.

Tavares ended a four-game stretch without a point 4:10 later by scoring his 13th goal of the season. The Islanders captain was unchecked at the side of the net and redirected a pass from right winger Kyle Okposo to widen the advantage to 2-0.

The Islanders’ third goal of the game resulted in Schneider being pulled from the game. A double deflection ended Schneider’s day, as a point shot by defenseman Calvin de Haan was tipped first by center Casey Cizikas in the slot, then by Martin near the crease to make it 3-0 at 7:28 of the second period.

Zidlicky scored his second of the game with 42.5 seconds remaining in the second period. Defenseman Thomas Hickey attempted a pass from near the goal line and through the crease. But the puck bounced off the far boards and right to Zidlicky, who stepped into a shot that eluded Kinkaid to the stick side.

NOTES: Devils C Travis Zajac missed his fifth straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Devils C Adam Henrique (lower body) did not play and is considered day-to-day. ... Islanders C Ryan Strome (upper body) did not play after leaving Saturday’s game with an injury. ... Islanders RW Steve Bernier was back in the lineup after missing time with an upper-body injury. He had not played since Nov. 25. ... Islanders RW Cal Clutterbuck and D Marek Zidlicky were back in the lineup after sitting Saturday in Columbus.