Islanders continue spoiler role vs. Devils

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- In providing a glimpse at a promising future, the New York Islanders are doing their best to also ruin the present for more than one Eastern Conference playoff hopeful.

Centers Frans Nielsen and Brock Nelson scored in the shootout Saturday night as the Islanders once again played the role of spoiler at Nassau Coliseum by edging the New Jersey Devils, 2-1.

The win was the third in the last four games for the Islanders (29-35-10), who are on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention for the sixth time in the last seven years.

But each of the Islanders’ last three wins have come against teams ahead of them in the Eastern Conference, and their last two victories at Nassau Coliseum have come against teams battling for the East’s two wild-card spots. New York beat Columbus 2-0 last Sunday.

“It’s fun, we have a young team, everybody’s working hard, we’re winning hockey games,” said Nielsen, who also scored the Islanders’ lone regulation goal. “But at the same time, we are not where we want to be. The last month-plus playoffs last year was probably some of the most fun most of the guys in this room have ever had. And we want to get back there. So of course we’re not happy about being where we are.”

The Devils certainly aren’t happy with where they are after suffering yet another shootout loss. New Jersey (31-28-15), which lost six of its last eight, began the day four points behind the four teams tied for eighth place in the East, but ended it five points behind Detroit and Columbus, each of whom have 82 points after wins earlier Saturday.

The inability to produce in the shootout -- the Devils were scoreless in two attempts Saturday and are 0-10 in the shootout this year and 0-14 dating back to their last shootout win March 10, 2013 -- is the biggest reason the Devils are in danger of missing the playoffs for a second straight season.

“Right now, we’re trying to win in 65 minutes, I guess,” Devils left winger Ryane Clowe said.

The Devils have not missed the playoffs in back-to-back years since an eight-year drought from 1978-79 to 1986-87 that included the franchise relocating from Colorado to New Jersey.

“Three or four (shootout) wins, you’re in the picture and you’re probably in the playoffs,” Clowe said. “Guys are looking at that and saying we’re losing points because of that.”

The Islanders have been gaining points recently despite fielding a roster that has been ravaged by injuries and defections on both sides of the ice.

New York played Saturday without its top two scorers -- right winger Kyle Okposo is day-to-day with an upper-body injury while center John Tavares is out for the year with a knee injury suffered during the Olympics -- as well as top defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky, who has missed the last four games with concussion symptoms.

In addition, the Islanders moved forward Thomas Vanek, who scored 17 goals in 47 games earlier this season, and defenseman Andrew MacDonald, who regularly led the team in ice time, at the trading deadline earlier this month.

Of the 20 players who suited up for the Islanders on Saturday, 15 are 25-years-old or younger.

“We’ve got a young team here and it’s about the little things and the intangibles that we have to do to make them better,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “We don’t know what our team will look like next year. But obviously they’re fighting and they’re trying to show what they have right now.”

One of those youngsters, 24-year-old goaltender Anders Nilsson, made 23 saves in regulation and overtime to lead a defense that allowed two goals or less in regulation for the third time in the last four games. The Islanders entered Saturday having allowed the second-most goals (246) in the NHL.

Center Adam Henrique scored on a rebound of his own shot midway through the second period for the Devils, who outshot the Islanders 22-11 over the final two periods and overtime but could not get the tie-breaking goal.

Goaltender Cory Schneider made 19 saves for the Devils.

NOTES: The game was the first for the Islanders since TSN reported Thursday that owner Charles Wang was in talks to sell a majority stake in the franchise. Wang said in a statement on Friday that he has recently fielded “numerous expressions of interest in the purchase of the New York Islanders,” but that there is no guarantee he will sell the team, which is scheduled to move to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in 2015-16. Wang purchased the team with former business partner Sanjay Kumar in 2000 and has been the Islanders’ sole owner since 2004. ... The Islanders scratched injured RW Michael Grabner (concussion), RW Kyle Okposo (lower body), D Brian Strait (broken hand) and D Lubomir Visnovsky (concussion) as well as the healthy duo of LW Eric Boulton and D Radek Martinek. ... The Devils scratched D Bryce Salvador (groin), C Tim Sestito (concussion) and D Anton Volchenkov (lower body) as well as healthy C Jacob Josefson. ... Devils D Jon Merrill left with 7:07 remaining in the third period after he was hit in the face by a shot from Islanders D Travis Hamonic.