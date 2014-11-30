Islanders continue surge with win over Devils

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- The New York Islanders spent most of November annoyed by attempts to compare this year’s club to the recent editions that struggled in the second month of the season. They ended it by welcoming an association with a long-ago club that parlayed a hot November into a championship spring.

Right winger Cal Clutterbuck scored the game-winning goal in the second period Saturday night and goalie Jaroslav Halak withstood 16 third period shots by the New Jersey Devils as the Islanders hung on for a 3-1 win in front of a sellout crowd at Nassau Coliseum.

Left winger Nikolay Kulemin also scored for the Islanders (17-7-0), who went 11-3-0 in November to surge into a tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Only one other Islanders team, the 1980-81 squad that won the second of the franchise’s four straight Stanley Cups, recorded more wins in November (12-1-2).

”We’ll build off it and get better from it,“ Islanders center John Tavares said. ”It’s obviously been good to get the results we wanted. Put us in good position.

“But long way to go and we want to do what the 80-81 team did in June.”

In recent seasons, November spelled the end of the Islanders playoff hopes instead of inspiring Stanley Cup visions. This November was the first winning November since 2008 for the Islanders, who were just 15-30-8 in November over the previous four seasons, including a 4-10-1 mark last season.

The Islanders’ performance this month was particularly impressive considering November began with New York in the midst of a five-game west coast swing that started with losses to Colorado (Oct. 30) and San Jose (Nov. 1). The Islanders ended November by going 5-1-0 in six straight games against division foes Pittsburgh, New Jersey and the Washington Capitals.

”Obviously it was a good month for us,“ Clutterbuck said. ”We played a lot of our division games at the end there and a really tough road trip at the start of it. For us to have the month we did was definitely a huge positive for us.

“But it’s not slowing down anytime soon, so we’re going to get our rest today and we’re going to start focusing on next week.”

Halak certainly earned some rest Saturday, when he recorded 35 saves in winning his career-high ninth straight start. Halak, who has allowed just 11 goals in the nine wins, is one victory shy of tying the franchise-record winning streak set by Hall of Famer Billy Smith in 1982.

“He’s just giving us a chance to win games,” Clutterbuck said. “He?s sprinkled in a game every once in a while where maybe we shouldn?t win or he makes a couple stops he shouldn?t. There?s not much more you can ask from him.”

Halak may have been at his best Saturday, when he put a tiring Islanders team on his back in the third period. The Islanders were playing the second game of a back-to-back and ended November with six games in nine days.

“I thought our goalie was excellent,” Islanders head coach Jack Capuano said. “They made a push second half of the game and in the third and we couldn’t respond.”

The Devils outshot the Islanders 16-2 in the third and had a man advantage for all but the final three seconds of the last 3:09. They had 55 seconds of 5-on-3 after Islanders defenseman Calvin de Haan was whistled for hooking Devils right winger Jaromir Jagr in front of the net.

New Jersey left winger Mike Cammalleri got off two shots that sailed high above the net during the two-man advantage. Halak smothered a putback attempt by Jagr with 23.6 seconds left before center Casey Cizikas scored an empty netter with 4.3 seconds left.

“Anytime we are shorthanded by two guys and we don’t give them any (goals) I think it’s a successful penalty kill,” Halak said. “They came up huge.”

Right winger Damien Brunner scored for the Devils (9-11-4), who have lost four straight (0-2-2) and six of seven (1-4-2).

“We want points, but if we have that kind of effort, I know the points are going to come,” Devils head coach Peter DeBoer said. “The fact we didn’t get points is disappointing, but I thought the guys left their best game on the ice. It just didn’t happen.”

Devils goalie Cory Schneider, starting for the 23rd time in 24 games this season, made 25 saves.

NOTES: Both teams were short-handed playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Islanders, who lost to Washington on Friday, scratched D Lubomir Visnovsky, who suffered an upper body injury against the Capitals, as well as D Johnny Boychuk, who missed his second straight game with an upper body injury. ... The Devils scratched centers Adam Henrique and Travis Zajac, who suffered upper body and lower body injuries, respectively, in New Jersey’ s loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. ... C Cory Conacher was a healthy scratch for the Islanders while D Eric Gelinas was a healthy scratch for the Devils. ... The ceremonial first puck was dropped by former Islanders captain Denis Potvin, who was the second Islanders legend to be honored with his own “Mini-Locker Night” during the Islanders’ final season at Nassau Coliseum.