Islanders earn shootout win over Devils

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- If shootouts were movies, the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils would know every line of dialogue. But only one of them would enjoy the ending, over and over and over again.

The Islanders remained perfect in overtime and the shootout Monday, when center Josh Bailey’s goal in the fifth round lifted New York to a 3-2 win over the Devils in front of a raucous crowd of 13,408 at Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders (21-10-0) are 9-0 in games that go into overtime this year and have won in the shootout six times. They are the only team in the NHL without an overtime loss this season.

Dating back to last season, the Islanders have won 11 straight overtime games, including eight in shootout.

“I think we’re riding the wave right now,” Bailey said. “I think we’ve got a lot of confidence when we’re in those situations. You want to ride it as long as possible. It’s been going good so far.”

The Islanders understand the overtime streak may not last all season, but they also know the extra points they’ve banked aren’t going anywhere as New York pursues only its third playoff berth since 2006-07.

“It’s big -- nine games, so that’s nine extra points,” said Islanders right winger Matt Martin, who tied the game with 9:15 left in the third period. “Obviously we’d like to win more of these in regulation. But we’ll take every point we can get. And we’re doing a good job in overtime and shootouts for sure.”

The Devils, meanwhile, are not. With Monday’s loss, New Jersey (11-15-6) fell to 2-6 in overtime this season, including 1-5 in shootouts. The Devils are 11-24 in overtime dating back to the start of last season and a whopping 1-18 in shootouts.

After the morning skate, Devils coach Peter DeBoer tried employing gallows humor when discussing goalie Keith Kinkaid, who took a shootout loss in his first career start last Tuesday.

“That’s not a problem that’s isolated to him with us,” DeBoer said.

But it’s a problem that may keep the Devils out of the playoffs for the third straight season. New Jersey, which finished five points out of the eighth seed last season and is four points behind a trio of teams with 32 points this season, hasn’t missed the postseason three consecutive times since a nine-year drought from 1978-79 through 1986-87, a span in which the franchise moved from Colorado.

“We put in enough work to get a win and didn’t happen,” DeBoer said. “So that’s frustrating.”

Islanders right winger Kyle Okposo opened the second round with a goal before Devils center Scott Gomez answered with his own. Two shutout rounds followed, after which Bailey snuck a shot between Kinkaid’s legs.

Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak fell as he went to stop a shot by Devils center Jacob Josefson, but Josefson fired wide left.

“Close doesn’t count,” DeBoer said.

Defenseman Marek Zidlicky and Gomez scored within a span of 3:05 late in the first half before Bailey began the Islanders’ comeback by scoring 1:51 into the second.

The win was the second in a row for the Islanders, who ended a three-game losing streak Saturday by coming back in the third period to edge the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-2.

“I talk about that attitude and swagger that you need to play with,” Islanders head coach Jack Capuano said. “And I thought we did a good job tonight.”

Halak made 26 saves in regulation and overtime for the Islanders. New York remained two points behind Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division following the Penguins’ 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kinkaid, a Long Island native who grew up about 45 minutes east of the Coliseum, made 31 saves in his second career start.

Devils center Travis Zajac returned to New Jersey’s lineup after missing the last eight games with mumps.

NOTES: The game was the final regular-season meeting between the Islanders and Devils at Nassau Coliseum. The Devils franchise -- which began in 1974-75 as the Kansas City Scouts -- finished 32-70-11-4 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses) all-time at the Coliseum. ... Islanders C Casey Cizikas was active after missing the previous three games due to an upper-body injury. He filled the roster spot vacated when C Cory Conacher was waived Friday. ... The Islanders scratched D Brian Strait, who missed his second consecutive game due to personal reasons, as well as RW Michael Grabner (lower-body injury) and healthy LW Eric Boulton. ... The Devils scratched LW Mike Cammalleri (lower-body injury) and C Dainius Zubrus (cut on leg) as well as healthy D Peter Harrold. ... With Keith Kinkaid in goal, Devils G Cory Schneider didn’t start for just the fifth time in 32 games this season.