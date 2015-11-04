Cizikas scores late winner as Islanders edge Devils

NEW YORK, NY -- It was a bold statement made by a man who has made his fame and fortune by opining without care for potential consequences.

During a Hockey Night in Canada broadcast during the 2014-15 season, Don Cherry called the New York Islanders’ fourth line of left winger Matt Martin, center Casey Cizikas and right winger Cal Clutterbuck the best “in NHL history.”

Whether the triumvirate is, in fact, the greatest fourth line in 98-year history of the NHL is up for debate. What isn’t arguable is their impact to the Islanders.

“They know who they are,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said after Cizikas’ tie-breaking goal with 2:12 left in regulation led New York to a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night at Barclays Center.

“We’ve kept those guys where they need be. They give us great energy and they know their role.”

Goaltender Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves and center Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders (7-3-3), who snapped a three-game winless streak.

“That was a huge win for us,” Cizikas said. “We knew what we had to accomplish, and that was to play a full 60 minutes.”

Goaltender Cory Schneider made 32 saves and center Travis Zajac scored for the Devils (6-5-1).

“We were in a tight game and we couldn’t make enough plays at the end to get two points,” Devils coach John Hynes said. “We have to be better.”

The second of four games between New Jersey and New York was almost a virtual replay of the season series opener, a 3-2 shootout win for the Devils at Prudential Center on Oct. 31.

Open ice was at a premium; instead of making plays in the middle of the ice both teams were limited to battling along the boards and around the net.

As such, it was fitting that the game’s first goal occurred on a play that could only be viewed as beautiful in the eye of the beholder.

Nelson opened the scoring at 7:23 with his third of the season. Stationed at the far post, Nelson jammed a rebound through Schneider to give New York a 1-0 lead.

“I made the save and somehow it must’ve come back at me,” Schneider said. “I didn’t really get a good look at the replay. I‘m not exactly sure what happened, there were a lot of people down there.”

New York held onto the slim lead until Zajac popped the rebound of right winger Kyle Palmieri’s off-wing shot past Halak 4:03 into the third. Zajac’s goal came on the power play, snapping New York’s 29-for-29 streak on the penalty kill dating back to Oct. 12 against the Winnipeg Jets.

“A couple shots softened (them) up and the rebound found (me),” Zajac said. “We played pretty well, we created some chances but...have to find a way to get another one.”

The game remained tied until Cizikas’ game-winner. Cizikas won an offensive zone faceoff and after Martin won a board battle, the center maneuvered to the front of the net before redirecting his linemate’s shot.

“(Islanders defenseman) Brian (Strait) got the shot through,” Cizikas said. “(Martin) made an unbelievable tip and I was able to get there on the rebound.”

Benefitting two long-time rivals, tempers flared, most notably in the second period. Following a Schneider save, Islanders defenseman Calvin de Haan placed Palmieri in a headlock. As the period progressed, Martin interceded on the behalf of Cizikas when Devils right winger Jordin Tootoo cross checked him twice. Both Martin and Tootoo were assessed roughing minors.

“Whenever you have home and home, and kind of a back to back situation, obviously things carry over a little bit,” Devils defenseman Andy Greene said. “I think it’s a normal high emotion, high intensity game.”

NOTES: Despite participating in the morning skate, New York C John Tavares missed his third straight game with an illness. Following practice at the team’s Syosset, N.Y., training facility Monday afternoon, Islanders coach Jack Capuano said Tavares was, “not doing well, not feeling well. Obviously, there is concern, right? He’s going to get checked out again, maybe get some more tests. I just know the report that I got from our doctors and trainers (Monday) morning that he’s still not feeling well at all. So I don’t expect him with us here for a little bit.” ... New Jersey RW Jiri Tlusty missed his second straight game with an upper body injury. ... The Islanders scratched G Jean-Francois Berube and LW Taylor Beck. ... LW Stefan Matteau was scratched by the Devils. ... New York debuted its new black and white third jersey.