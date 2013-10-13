Preview: Devils at Jets

The New Jersey Devils continue the quest for their first victory of the season when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. New Jersey has yet to get into the win column, and its inability to protect a lead has been a major reason why. After being blanked by the Pittsburgh Penguins in their season opener, the Devils have gone ahead in each of their next four contests but have been unable to hold on.

As New Jersey plays the penultimate contest of its five-game road trip, Winnipeg resumes its season-high six-game homestand after dropping a 4-1 decision to the Dallas Stars in the opener on Friday. Blake Wheeler scored the lone goal for the Jets, who have lost three games in a row after beginning the campaign with a pair of triumphs.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), TSN (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (0-2-3): The franchise is winless through the first five games for the first time since the Colorado Rockies opened the 1981-82 campaign with an 0-4-1 mark. The worst start in franchise history occurred in 1974-75, when the Kansas City Scouts began their first season of existence with a nine-game winless streak. Right wing Damien Brunner has been a welcome addition as he leads the club in goals (three) and points (five).

ABOUT THE JETS (2-3-0): Defensemen Dustin Byfuglien and Tobias Enstrom are tied for the team scoring lead with six points - all assists. Enstrom has notched an assist in each of the Jets’ five contests. Winnipeg has scored two goals or fewer in each game during its slide after tallying five times in each of its victories.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey LW Ryan Carter (upper body) sat out Friday’s contest and is day-to-day.

2. The Devils are 0-1-2 on their road trip.

3. The teams met three times last season, with the Jets earning five of a possible six points (2-0-1).

PREDICTION: Devils 4, Jets 3