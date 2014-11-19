Jets use familiar blueprint in win over Devils

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- It wasn’t a Picasso by any means.

In fact, by artistic standards, Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory by the Winnipeg Jets over the New Jersey Devils had much more in common with a bunch of dogs sitting around playing poker.

But the Jets, who continued their low-scoring, yet successful ways, could care less about what the game looked like as long as it meant two points in the standings. They won thanks to yet another strong defensive game and solid goaltending from backup Michael Hutchinson.

Winnipeg built a 2-0 lead through two periods, then held on through the third. Hutchinson finished with 21 saves, while New Jersey goalie Cory Schneider stopped 31 shots.

“It’s not always pretty to watch but for us, it’s been working so we’re going to stick with it,” said center Mathieu Perreault, who opened the scoring early in the second period with his first goal as a Jets player since coming over as a free agent prior to this season.

Center Mark Scheifele scored the winner 3:38 less than two minutes later and his right winger Michael Frolik had the insurance marker and an assist as the Jets improved their record to 10-7-3.

The Jets won even though they went 0-5 on the power play against the Devils, who boasted the worst penalty-kill unit in the league, statistically.

Jets coach Paul Maurice joked in his postgame remarks that he might decline the penalty the next time the Jets are presented with a man advantage.

“We’re at the point now where we’re not excited about the two-minute power play. It’s a reset thing. We’ll have to crack that,” he said.

Scheifele marveled at the play of Frolik, who seems to be one of the Jets’ impact players virtually every game regardless of who he’s playing with.

“He’s unbelievable. I feel like everyone’s fighting to play with him. He makes all the best plays. He rarely makes a mistake, he’s great offensively and he’s great defensively. He just does everything right and that’s everything you want in a line mate. We’re lucky to have him,” he said.

Maurice agreed.

“We can go back seven or eight games and I think he’s really been on the puck and had a very high intensity level. I was really happy with the way he was playing. I couldn’t prove that statistically to anybody but I really liked the things he was doing on the wing,” he said.

Frolik wasn’t one to blow his own horn, though.

“We knew going in that they play a similar system like we do. We knew it was going to be a lot of battles, tight in the neutral zone and we would have to put the puck deep. We were shooting for rebounds and we got two goals from us. It was a great win,” he said.

New Jersey coach Peter DeBoer admitted his team has been struggling of late.

“There’s not a team--not a very good team--in the league that doesn’t have three real good centremen. You know, three good offensive lines, or potentially offensive lines, and we’ve been trying to find that since day one. So, that’s the thought, and obviously it’s not working right now,” he said.

Perreault got the sell-out crowd on their feet when he roofed a backhand past Schneider after a nice pass from the side wall by defenseman Mark Stuart.

The Jets doubled the lead less than two minutes later when Scheifele lifted a backhand past Schneider at 3:38 after a juicy rebound on a shot from Frolik. It was Scheifele’s third of the season and immediately brought out the boo birds chanting Schneider’s name.

The Devils’ power play came to life to cut the lead in half at 1:13 of the third period. With Jets left winger Andrew Ladd off for interference, left winger Patrick Elias pinballed a shot off Hutchinson and a couple of Jets in his crease.

There were more than a few nervous moments after that as the Devils (8-9-2) penned the Jets in their own zone on several occasions -- even pinging a shot off the post with four minutes to go -- but Frolik put the game out of reach seconds later when he converted a rebound from left winger Adam Lowry for his fourth goal of the season.

NOTES: The MTS Centre celebrated its 10th anniversary this week. It hosted its first professional game on Nov. 17, 2004, when the Manitoba Moose defeated the St. John’s Maple Leafs. ... The Jets franchise has the longest hat trick drought in the NHL. The last time a Jets/Thrashers player scored

three goals in a game was Atlanta’s Eric Boulton on Dec. 18, 2010. Since then, a Thrashers/Jets player scored twice in a game 70 times, led by RW Blake Wheeler, who has done it 14 times. ... Healthy scratches for the Jets include D Grant Clitsome, LW TJ Galiardi and RW Anthony Peluso. ... Sitting out for the Devils were D Peter Harrold, C Jacob Josefson and RW Jordin Tootoo.