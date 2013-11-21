Preview: Devils at Kings

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

One night after ending Anaheim’s perfect home record, the New Jersey Devils attempt to halt another streak when they visit the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. The resurgent Devils pulled out a dramatic win against the Ducks, getting the tying goal with 61 seconds left in regulation before prevailing in overtime on an own-goal by Anaheim. “We’ll take it,” New Jersey coach Peter DeBoer said. “We had a bunch of those go against us in the first 10 games of the season.”

The Devils have won four of their last five entering the second stop of a three-game California road trip - and the lone defeat was a 2-0 shutout at the hands of the Kings on Friday. Los Angeles, which vanquished New Jersey in the 2012 Stanley Cup finals, has won four in a row and is on a 6-0-1 streak that includes three shutouts. The Kings haven’t missed a beat without goaltender Jonathan Quick thanks to Ben Scrivens, who is 4-0-0 in his absence.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (8-8-5): Ageless Jaromir Jagr rescued New Jersey with 1:01 left in regulation on Wednesday, pushing his team-leading totals to eight goals and 17 points. It was the 689th career tally for the 41-year-old Jagr, leaving him one shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Mario Lemieux for ninth place on the all-time list. Cory Schneider, who made 19 saves in the loss to the Kings last week, will be in net Thursday in search of his first victory since blanking the New York Rangers on Oct. 19.

ABOUT THE KINGS (15-6-1): Quick suffered a groin injury at Buffalo on Nov. 12 and the initial diagnosis was that he would be sidelined for three to six weeks. Los Angeles general manager Dean Lombardi told a Toronto radio station on Wednesday that he expects Quick to be out for at least another month, meaning Scrivens will get a chance to continue the sensational play that has seen him stop 105-of-109 shots in his last four starts. The Kings have permitted only seven goals during their last seven games.

OVERTIME

1. Jagr has 12 goals and 29 points in 29 games against Los Angeles.

2. Kings C Anze Kopitar has five goals in his last nine games, including one against the Devils last week.

3. New Jersey was 0-5 beyond regulation this season until Wednesday’s victory.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Devils 2