Preview: Devils at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings try to extend their winning streak to eight games versus teams not named the Anaheim Ducks as they complete a five-game homestand Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. First-place Los Angeles is coming off a 4-3 overtime victory over Washington on Wednesday and is one point ahead of Anaheim in the Pacific Division.

The Kings are 7-2-0 in their last nine games as they battle for their first division crown since winning the Smythe in 1990-91 and the perk that comes with the title. “We want to get home ice,” Los Angeles’ Jeff Carter told reporters after scoring in overtime Wednesday. “We’ve seen the last few times we’ve been in the playoffs how big Game 7s are, and when you have it in your home rink it’s a big advantage.” New Jersey began it’s three-game tour through California with a 3-0 victory over San Jose on Thursday and trails Detroit by six points for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. “It’s just worrying about our game,” the Devils’ Travis Zajac told reporters about the Stanley Cup playoff chase after scoring twice Thursday. “You’ve seen when we play with structure and with details and play hard we’re capable of winning games. That has to be our mindset right now.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (32-29-7): New Jersey’s postseason chances will depend in part on the play of goaltender Keith Kinkaid, who recorded his second career shutout Thursday after blanking the Kings 1-0 on Feb. 14. Kinkaid lost to Pittsburgh 6-1 on Sunday in his first start since Cory Schneider went down with a knee injury, prompting coach John Hynes to tell reporters Thursday: “He just seemed like he was more in control. The thing that we know about him, he’s very good at just making the saves that he should make.” Kyle Palmieri (team-high 25 goals) has scored twice in the last four games as he continues to enjoy a career season while Adam Henrique (23 goals) is pointless in two contests after producing four goals in his previous three games.

ABOUT THE KINGS (40-22-4): It doesn’t appear Carter will reach his average of 27 goals over the past three seasons but is heating up with three in his last two games, including the 300th of his career. Milan Lucic - Carter’s linemate - has two goals in four assists during a four-game point streak after being held off the scoresheet over the previous eight contests as he continues to work with the team on a contract extension. Tyler Toffoli (team-high 24 goals) hasn’t scored in nine games - once in his last 15 contests - while recording seven assists during that span.

OVERTIME

1. The Devils have won five straight versus Pacific Division teams.

2. Los Angeles is 4-for-11 on the power play over its last three games while New Jersey is 0-for-7 in the same span.

3. The Devils’ special-team units were each No. 9 in the NHL entering Friday. They are the only one of six teams (Anaheim, Boston, New York Islanders, St. Louis and Washington) with power play and penalty killing units ranked in the top 10 that is not in playoff position.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Devils 2