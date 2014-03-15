Preview: Devils at Lightning

Captain Steven Stamkos looks to build off a two-point effort in his last outing when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday in a critical Eastern Conference matchup. Stamkos had gone four games without recording a point after returning from a broken tibia that kept him out almost four months, but scored the winning goal in the 5-4 victory over Florida on Thursday. The Devils coughed up a third-period lead to that same Panthers team in a 5-3 loss Friday.

Stamkos scored the only goal for Tampa Bay in a pair of losses at New Jersey earlier this season as Martin Brodeur stopped 49 of the 50 shots he faced. Brodeur will get the start after Cory Schneider played Friday and the Devils gave up the final four goals to remain two points behind Philadelphia for the second wild-card spot in the East. The Lightning have one win in six games but earned points in three straight (1-0-2) and stand third in the Atlantic Division.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New Jersey), SunSports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (29-25-13): Schneider’s struggles (1-4-0) of late could put New Jersey’s fortunes squarely in the hands of the 41-year-old Brodeur, who has allowed nine goals during a four-game winning streak. The Devils have produced 31 goals over the last eight games (5-3-0) and are led by 42-year-old Jaromir Jagr, who has six points during a five-game point streak. Jagr boasts 58 points, his most since 2007-08, and 37-year-old Patrik Elias is second on the team with 44 while Adam Henrique has a team-high 23 goals.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (35-24-7): Tyler Johnson was moved to a line with Stamkos and Alex Killorn on Thursday and netted his 21st goal of the season – one behind Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon for rookie lead. The Lightning have yielded 23 goals in the last six games and goalie Ben Bishop must find the form that made him a Vezina Trophy candidate before the Olympic break. The return of defenseman Radko Gudas, who posted 10 hits Thursday in his first game back after missing four with a lower-body injury, will help.

OVERTIME

1. The Devils are second in the league on the penalty kill at 87 percent and Tampa Bay is third in short-handed goals with nine.

2. New Jersey RW Michael Ryder has gone 21 games without a goal after scoring in four straight contests.

3. Johnson is two goals from tying Stamkos’ franchise rookie record of 23 in 2008-09.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Devils 2