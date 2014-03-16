Bishop gets 31st win; Lightning shut out Devils

TAMPA, Fla. -- Goaltender Ben Bishop earned his first shutout in more than two months, setting a franchise record with his 31st victory of the season, as the Tampa Bay Lightning handed the New Jersey Devils a 3-0 loss at Tampa Bay Times Forum on Saturday.

The shutout made the milestone win special for Bishop, as did the fact that an NHL legend was across the ice in Devils goalie Martin Brodeur.

”“He’s got a few more than me,” said Bishop, who was 5 years old when Brodeur made his NHL debut. “It’s always nice playing against the best in the game, if not the best ever. Whenever you can get a win against him, you remember those.”

Bishop (31-11-6) broke the record set by Nikolai Khabibulin in 2002-03 and did so in dominant fashion, stopping all 23 Devils shots to lead the Lightning to its second straight win. Tampa Bay’s first two goals came within a five-minute span of the second quarter, avenging two losses to New Jersey earlier this season.

The game started as a defensive grind, staying scoreless until halfway through the second -- New Jersey had only seven shots on goal in the first 28 minutes. Devils coach Peter DeBoer was disappointed by a first-period goal disallowed on an interference call, saying replays showed a Lightning player was the one interfering.

“It’d disappointing the call wasn’t properly made,” said DeBoer, whose team is on the outside of the playoff picture with 10 of its final 14 games at home. “We all know what’s at stake. It’s a disappointing trip, but no one’s turning the lights out. The season’s not over. We have to go on a run here and take advantage of our home games.”

The Lightning had two near-misses immediately before its first goal -- winger J.T. Brown was awarded a penalty shot after being tripped on a breakaway, but his shot was deflected high by goalie Martin Brodeur (17-12-4) with 8:41 left in the second. Less than a minute later, the Lightning had a two-on-one again thwarted by Brodeur.

The score came with 7:34 left, on a long shot by defenseman Michael Kostka that was redirected twice in front of the net. Winger B.J. Crombeen deflected the shot with his stick and was credited with the goal, though it caromed off left winger Ryan Malone on the way past Brodeur.

Tampa Bay added a second goal with 3:02 left in the second as Kostka backhanded a shot past Brodeur -- his fourth goal of the season, but his second in as many games. Center Valtteri Filppula had assists on both goals, this after getting three in Thursday’s win against Florida.

“I told the guys in the room, the way we played tonight not only wins games in the regular season, it wins games in the playoffs,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “We’re looking at the big picture. This was a really important homestand for us. Of the final 20, 14 are at home, and you have to get points at home.”

The Lightning could have made the win even easier, with three shots going off the post in the third period. Brown got an assist on the final goal on a 3-on-2, finding center Nate Thompson for his ninth goal of the season with 3:21 left in the game.

The Lightning hoped to avoid a season sweep, having mustered only one goal total in two losses to New Jersey earlier this season. Tampa Bay has won two straight after a five-game losing streak, picking up momentum as it closes out a six-game home stand Monday night against Vancouver. New Jersey is back home to face Boston on Tuesday.

NOTES: The Lightning went directly from a 4-0 season sweep of the Panthers, their first ever against their in-state rivals, to trying to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Devils, who won earlier meetings in October and December. ... Saturday could be the final appearance in Tampa for New Jersey’s ageless stars. RW Jaromir Jagr is 42 and goalie Martin Brodeur is 41. Both started their NHL careers before the Lightning played its first game in October 1992. ... Tampa Bay C Valtteri Filppula, who had assists on Tampa’s first two goals, had three assists (tying a career high) in the Lightning’s 5-4 win Thursday night against Florida. ... New Jersey entered the game with the NHL’s No. 2 penalty-kill unit (87 percent) and the NHL lead in penalties (8.1 per game). The Devils also ranked fourth in power play, scoring on 20.9 percent of their chances.