Devils edge Lightning on Cammalleri’s late goal

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Lightning veteran goaltender Evgeni Nabokov faced the New Jersey Devils enough times to not be surprised by another grind-it-out game won with defense and a power-play goal in the final period.

The Devils followed that script once again in their 2-1 victory over the Lightning on Tuesday at Amalie Arena.

“They’ve been like this for, what, 20 years now? That’s New Jersey hockey,” said Nabokov, 39, who lost in his Lightning debut. “Any time you play them, that’s what you’re going to see, every single time. That’s what makes that team dangerous. This year is going to be no different.”

New Jersey left winger Mike Cammalleri scored a power-play goal at 11:19 of the third period to lead the Devils to victory. Devils goaltender Cory Schneider stopped 26 of 27 shots and the Devils stayed perfect on the road so far this season.

“Obviously Schneider was fantastic,” Devils coach Peter DeBoer said. “We’re getting contributions from a lot of different areas right now, and that’s what it takes to win. We showed a lot of grit and determination.”

The Devils (3-0) close out a four-game road trip to open the season Thursday at Washington, and Tuesday’s win was their first one-goal victory of the young season.

“They’re a really well-coached team. They wait for you to make a mistake,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper, whose team now hits the road for a five-game swing. “When they jump out to leads, they’re a tough team to come back on. They play that system well. They’ve picked up some new guys, and ultimately, their goaltender was pretty darn good tonight.”

The Lightning (2-1-1) tied the game at 1 with 11:01 left when right winger Tyler Johnson fed center Alex Killorn for his first goal of the season. Defenseman Anton Stralman was also credited with an assist.

But less than a minute later, Lightning center Steven Stamkos was called for holding, giving the Devils a power play. They converted with 8:41 left, as Cammalleri scored on a rebound from center Patrik Elias off a pass from right winger Martin Havlat. The goal was Cammalleri’s fourth in three games this season.

“I just popped it to the side to Cammy there,” Elias said of his second assist this season. “It was a pass. I wasn’t trying to shoot it. Why am I going to jam it at the goalie when he’s right there? I just tried to slide it to (Cammalleri), who was standing on the post.”

Tampa Bay, which hadn’t given up a power-play goal in its first three games, had a power play of its own with 7:31 to play, but New Jersey’s penalty-kill unit stepped up and preserved the lead. In the final minute, Tampa Bay pulled Nabokov, but couldn’t score the equalizer, despite two faceoffs in the Devils’ end.

New Jersey opened the scoring with 12:22 left in the second as center Travis Zajac’s initial shot was blocked on a kick save by Nabokov, but the rebound went between the goalie and a sliding defenseman Victor Hedman for his first goal of the season. Defenseman Andy Greene and Cammalleri were credited with assists on the play.

NOTES: The Lightning gave G Evgeni Nabakov his first start with the team since signing him in the offseason as a backup to G Ben Bishop. ... Lightning D Radko Gudas did not play Tuesday, and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. D Andrej Sustr dressed in his place. ... Lightning RW Tyler Johnson played his 100th career game. ... RW Jaromir Jagr led New Jersey with a goal and three points vs. the Lightning last season. ... Devils G Cory Schneider, who had also been in net for both of their previous wins, got his third win Tuesday. ... New Jersey began last season 0-4-3 overall and dropped its first seven road games. It is 3-0 on the road to start this season. ... The two teams play again in New Jersey on Dec. 19, then one more time in Tampa on April 9 in the final week of the regular season.