Lightning win, remain in division title hunt

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning’s power play hasn’t been a strength this season, but they’ve scored man-advantage goals in five straight games, with three coming in Thursday night’s 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils, including Tyler Johnson’s game-winner 1:22 in overtime at Amalie Arena.

“PP is going to be huge in playoffs,” said Johnson, who scored an even-strength goal in the first period and has 29 this season. “Any time you can get momentum from a power play ... that’s a big thing. If our PP’s rolling, it’s definitely going to help the team overall.”

The Lightning (49-24-8) kept alive their chances to win the Atlantic Division and secure home-ice advantage in two rounds of the playoffs. For that to happen, Tampa Bay needs to beat Boston on Saturday and have division-leading Montreal, up by two points, lose in regulation at Toronto. The Lightning can’t finish lower than the division’s No. 2 seed.

“Our special teams are finding their groove down the stretch and that’s what you really need,” said Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper, whose team had eight power plays, one off a season high, and improved to 11-1 when scoring more than one power-play goal.

A too-many-men penalty in the final minute of regulation gave the Lightning a four-on-three to open overtime and Johnson scored from the side on goalie Keith Kincaid to secure a second point for the night.

The Devils (32-36-13) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

“Too many penalties. You can’t take eight penalties, especially against a team like that,” Devils president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said.

Tampa Bay killed a New Jersey power play in the final eight minutes of the third period, then got one of its own with 4:46 left and the score tied 3-3. The Devils killed that and then missed on a two-on-one with 2:33 to play. The Lightning got one more power play with 17 seconds left but couldn’t convert and the game went to overtime.

Tampa Bay came into the night two points behind Montreal for first place in the Atlantic Division with two games to play. The Lightning’s opening opponent is still up in the air, with the Red Wings, Senators and Islanders all in play.

“We’re not really worrying about the division or anything like that. We’re trying to play our best hockey going into the playoffs,” Johnson said. “You can’t just flip a switch when you’re ready. We have to be playing our best hockey now. We can’t wait until the playoffs. We have to be fine-tuning it. It’s definitely important.”

Just as the Lightning had taken a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal from center Steven Stamkos late in the second period, the Devils answered 16 seconds later when right winger Steve Bernier put a shot in high off goalie Ben Bishop’s left shoulder to tie the score at 3 with 2:02 left in the period.

The teams combined for three goals in a six-minute span of the opening period, starting with Bernier, who scored his 15th goal of the season three seconds into a power play with 14:54 left in the first.

Bernier found a loose puck off a faceoff next to the Lightning net and beat Bishop for the goal and a 1-0 lead.

Just 90 seconds later, Tampa Bay tied the score, with right winger Nikita Kucherov pulling the defense in and flicking the pass to center Tyler Johnson, who had an open net for his 28th goal of the season.

The Lightning had a power play 55 seconds later, and in the final 10 seconds of the man-advantage, Tampa Bay took the lead on a long shot from defenseman Nikita Nesterov. It was just his second goal of the season, with assists from Kucherov and Johnson.

New Jersey tied the score midway through the second period when Tampa Bay failed to clear the puck and center Patrik Elias got his 13th goal of the season, with an assist from forward Stephen Gionta.

“We were working all night long, were forechecking extremely well,” Lamoriello said. “We got the puck around the net and took advantage of it. That’s what you have to do.”

Stamkos scored his 43rd goal on a power play late in the second period, but that goal hadn’t even been announced by the time the Devils answered on Bernier’s second goal of the night.

NOTES: Tampa Bay’s defense got a boost just before the end of the regular season as D Victor Hedman returned after missing three games because of injury. The Lightning were still without two key blue-line players. Jason Garrison sat out a fifth game with lower-body injury and D Andrej Sustr (upper body) also missed his fifth game. Tampa Bay C Alex Killorn missed a second consecutive game because of an undisclosed injury. ... The Devils had six scratches: D Jon Merrill, LW Martin Havlat, D Peter Harrold, LW Reid Boucher, RW Michael Ryder and D Eric Gelinas. ... Tampa Bay finishes the regular season at home Saturday night against the Boston Bruins. New Jersey, eliminated from the postseason, finishes Saturday at the Florida Panthers.