Preview: Devils at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to end their downward spiral when they host the rejuvenated New Jersey Devils on Sunday. The Maple Leafs have dropped four straight contests, allowing 21 goals and producing only seven, while dropping out of the top eight in the Eastern Conference. Toronto has won five consecutive contests against the Devils, who are 7-3-3 in their last 13 after defenseman Marek Zidlicky’s goal at 4:57 of overtime gave them a 2-1 victory over Florida on Saturday.

The Maple Leafs beat New Jersey 2-1 in a shootout on Nov. 8 but have not won since topping Detroit in the bonus format at the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day. Toronto has given up an average of 36.5 shots over its last four contests, and Jonathan Bernier and James Reimer have been unable to rescue a struggling defense. Michael Ryder has been hot for the Devils with goals in four consecutive games and seven points in his last seven contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New Jersey), Leafs TV (Toronto)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (19-18-9): Ryder’s linemates also have been producing as Ryane Clowe has notched an assist in three straight games and Adam Henrique has collected seven points in his last eight contests. Jaromir Jagr, who paces the team with 36 points, and Travis Zajac helped set up Zidlicky’s winning goal Saturday and must continue to produce with second-leading scorer Patrik Elias still on injured reserve. Martin Brodeur, who is 4-1-2 in his last seven decisions, likely gets the start in net after Cory Schneider played the last two contests.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (21-20-5): Toronto finished sixth in the league in scoring last season but has fallen to 20th in 2013-14 despite a power play that is converting at a 21.7-percent clip – fifth in the league. Leading scorer Phil Kessel (40 points) was kept off the scoresheet in three straight games before collecting a goal and an assist in the 3-2 loss at Washington on Friday. James van Riemsdyk (33 points) matched Kessel on Friday while Nazem Kadri, who had a breakout season in 2012-13, has been held to one goal his last 13 games.

OVERTIME

1. Jagr has recorded 694 career goals, tying him with Mark Messier for seventh place on the all-time list, and passed Mario Lemieux for seventh in points with 1,724.

2. Toronto D Dion Phaneuf leads the team with a plus-10 rating and an average ice time of 24:23.

3. New Jersey is tied for second in the league with one short-handed goal allowed.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Devils 3