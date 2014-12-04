Preview: Devils at Maple Leafs

A road-heavy schedule hasn’t been overly kind to the New Jersey Devils - and now they’re heading to Toronto at a time when the hosts are playing their best hockey in a while. The Devils look to halt a five-game winless skid Thursday night as they face the Maple Leafs at the Air Canada Centre. Toronto has won back-to-back games and recorded points in five straight behind a rejuvenated offense that has piled up an astounding 23 goals over that stretch.

The Maple Leafs are enjoying their cushiest portion of the regular-season schedule, in the midst of playing 12 of 16 games at home before the world junior hockey championships shuffle them out of town. And they’ve seized the chance to rack up the points, winning four consecutive home games by a combined score of 20-8. That bodes poorly for the Devils, who haven’t played back-to-back home games since early November - and won’t until mid-December.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New Jersey), TSN4 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (9-12-4): New Jersey could be without three key players against the Maple Leafs, though all of them made the trip to Toronto. Patrik Elias left Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins with a groin injury while Stephen Gionta blocked a shot off his foot in the first period and did not return. Future Hall of Fame forward Jaromir Jagr is also on the mend after taking a hit to the head from Roberto Bortuzzo - a shot that earned the Penguins defenseman a two-game suspension.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (13-8-3): It sounds a lot like last season, but Toronto is rolling through opponents despite struggling with puck possession and being outshot. The Maple Leafs have had the puck just 46 percent of the time on the season, and that trend has players concerned. “I think everyone realizes the way we have to play to be successful,” forward James van Riemsdyk told the Toronto Star. “You realize you can’t just play on skill. You play with structure and you sacrifice.”

OVERTIME

1. Toronto has been outshot 158-139 during its five-game point streak (4-0-1).

2. The Maple Leafs won two of three meetings last season, with the home team prevailing each time.

3. Seven of the last nine encounters have been decided by one goal, with five going to extra time.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 3, Devils 2