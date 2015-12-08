Preview: Devils at Maple Leafs

Lou Lamoriello will get his first look at the team he built into a powerhouse when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Lamoriello spent 28 seasons with the Devils and was the architect of a franchise that won three Stanley Cups before he resigned in the summer to take over as the general manager of the Maple Leafs.

“I think most of us will think about (Lamoriello) before the game but once it starts it’s between the guys on the ice,” Devils captain Andy Greene said. “But there’s no doubt Lou had a huge impact on this team, this city and this state. That’s something you can’t just brush aside.” Lamoriello must figure out how to turn around Toronto, which has a league-low nine wins and sits in last place in the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs are coming off one of their best performances, capping a three-game road trip with a 4-1 victory at St. Louis. New Jersey has alternated wins and losses over the past six games (3-1-2) after knocking off Florida 4-2 on Sunday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York/New Jersey), TSN4 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (14-10-3): Left wing Mike Cammalleri was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week after netting four goals and three assists in four games, including one of each in the victory over the Panthers. It marks the third time in Cammalleri’s career that he has registered three consecutive multi-point games and he’s getting plenty of assistance from linemate Adam Henrique. In his last eight games, Henrique has scored five goals to boost his season total to 13 - three shy of his tally in 75 games in 2014-15.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (9-13-5): Rookie netminder Garret Sparks has had quite the indoctrination to the NHL, posting a shutout in his NHL debut and following that up by getting pierced for six goals in his next start at Winnipeg. Sparks rebounded with a 28-save effort in the victory over the Blues and will likely draw the start against New Jersey. Jonathan Bernier, who made only two starts last month, has registered consecutive shutouts while on a conditioning assignment with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. Devils G Cory Schneider won all three matchups against the Maple Leafs last season and is 4-0-2 with a 1.60 goals-against average versus Toronto.

2. The Maple Leafs were 0-for-9 on the power play in their last three games.

3. New Jersey has won three straight on the road.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Maple Leafs 1