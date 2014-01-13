Maple Leafs 3, Devils 2 (SO): James van Riemsdyk scored in regulation and recorded the only goal in the shootout as Toronto defeated visiting New Jersey to end a four-game losing streak.

Tyler Bozak also had a goal and Phil Kessel recorded a pair of assists before van Riemsdyk scored in the first round of the shootout. Jonathan Bernier turned aside 36 shots and was perfect on three attempts in the bonus format as the Devils fell to 0-7 in the tiebreaker.

Ryane Clowe scored his first goal of the season and added an assist while Adam Henrique also tallied for the Devils. Cory Schneider made 23 saves in his third consecutive start for New Jersey, which saw its two-game win streak end.

Bernier stopped all 13 shots he faced in the first period and Toronto seized the lead at 15:53 when Bozak knocked home a rebound in front. Henrique beat Bernier from the right faceoff circle off a cross-ice pass from Clowe on the power play to tie it 1:39 into the second session.

The Maple Leafs claimed the lead on van Riemsdyk’s power-play tally 5:56 into the second, but Marek Zidlicky sprung Clowe for a breakaway 27 seconds later to even the score. New Jersey outshot Toronto 7-6 in a scoreless third period and Bernier made the only four saves in overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bozak had a second goal disallowed midway through the second period due to goaltender interference. … New Jersey RW Michael Ryder’s four-game goal streak ended. … Toronto had a 39-24 edge in the faceoff circle.