Maple Leafs 3, Devils 2 (SO)

TORONTO -- Right winger Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau scored the only goal in a shootout and the Toronto Maple Leafs came back to defeat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Thursday night.

The Maple Leafs tied the game late in the third period on a goal by center Tyler Bozak to force overtime.

Defenseman David Schlemko had given the Devils into a 2-1 lead with a third-period goal.

Center Jacob Josefson also scored for and the Devils (26-20-6) with Schlemko adding an assist.

Center Shawn Matthias and center Tyler Bozak scored for the Maple Leafs (19-22-9) with Bozak adding an assist as Toronto won its second straight game.

Toronto goaltender James Reimer made 30 saves.

New Jersey goaltender Keith Kinkaid stopped 37 shots in his 10th start of the season.

It was a night of milestones for the Maple Leafs: It was the 1,000th game as an NHL coach for Mike Babcock, the 800th game for defenseman Dion Phaneuf, the 700th game for left winger Joffrey Lupul and the 300th game for center Nazem Kadri.

There also was a ceremony before the game to mark the 40th anniversary of the 10-goal game by former Maple Leafs center Darryl Sittler, who set an NHL record that still stands with a 10-point game (six goals, four assists) against the Boston Bruins on Feb. 7, 1976.

Josefson scored his third goal of the season from the right faceoff circle on a power play at 4:16 of the first period, nine seconds after Maple Leafs defenseman Matt Hunwick was penalized for delay of game.

Matthias tied it for the Leafs, redirecting a pass to the front of the goal from Bozak for his fifth goal of the season at 8:34 of the first. It came three seconds after a tripping penalty to Devils center Travis Zajac expired.

The Devils took the lead at 6:27 of the third period on a blast from above the right circle by Schlemko for his sixth goal of the season.

The Leafs went on a power play at 8:45 of the third when Devils center Adam Henrique was sent off for interference. Reimer made a big save on Devils center Stephen Gionta from close range to prevent a short-handed goal. The Devils killed the penalty.

Maple Leafs center Michael Grabner took a tripping penalty at 13:46 of the third but the Devils did not threaten.

The Maple Leafs removed Reimer for an extra attacker with under three minutes to play and Bozak tied it with a slap shot from the slot at 17:54 for his 10th goal of the season.

NOTES: New Jersey All-Star G Cory Schneider (undisclosed) suffered a minor injury on Tuesday in the win over the New York Rangers and did not start Thursday. G Keith Kinkaid started in his place. “Just a small issue -- no worries,” Schneider said. “I just wanted to make sure everything is feeling OK and it is. I just didn’t want to push it.” He expects to miss only one game. ... Devils D John Moore (lower body) returned to the lineup from injured reserve. ... New Jersey D Jon Merrill (right arm), C Patrik Elias (right knee), LW Jiri Tlusty and LW Mike Cammalleri (hand) remained out. Toronto was without LW James van Riemsdyk (foot) and D Stephane Robidas (lower body). ... Toronto travels to Ottawa to play the Senators on Saturday night. New Jersey returns home to face the Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon.