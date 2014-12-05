Undermanned Devils outwork Leafs in win

TORONTO -- A combination of injuries and the flu left the New Jersey Devils a little undermanned on Thursday night.

That did not prevent them from sticking to their game plan and they were rewarded with a 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs to snap a five-game losing streak.

“We were going to have to play a real lunch-pail type game there tonight,” Devils coach Peter DeBoer said. “They have a ton of skill and we were going to have to find a way to slow them down. Bang them, good structure through the neutral zone, that was the game plan and for the most our guys executed it.”

Left winger Mike Cammalleri scored a power-play goal late in the second period to snap a 2-2 tie and the Devils were on their way to ending the Maple Leafs string of five games in which they had at least a point, a span that included four wins.

“Plain and simple, I think we got outworked tonight ... they were physically involved in the game to a much higher level than we were,” Maple Leafs coach Randy Carlyle said. “My message was whatever we did today to prepare ourselves to play -- don’t do it again.”

The Devils not only had some missing players but others who played hurt.

Related Coverage Preview: Devils at Maple Leafs

“We had some guys in there who were real game-time decisions who could easily not have played tonight and they sucked it up and gave us some key minutes and key plays,” DeBoer said.

Defenseman Eric Gelinas, center Stephen Gionta, right winger Steve Bernier and center Adam Henrique also scored for New Jersey. Defenseman Jon Merrill, playing in his first game since Nov. 1, added two assists.

Centers Mike Santorelli and Nazem Kadri and right winger Phil Kessel scored for Toronto.

Devils goaltender Cory Schneider made 29 saves and Leafs goaltender Jonathan Bernier stopped 21.

“I thought we did a really good job of executing tonight,” Schneider said. “We didn’t try to get too fancy or too cute when we handled the puck, we just got it out. We felt if we executed out game plan against that club we could get some chances. We need to play to our strengths and for us that’s making it difficult on the opposing team and waiting for them to make mistakes and tonight we executed.”

The Devils took a 3-2 lead into the third period and Bernier increased the lead with his second goal of the season at 6:12 on a rebound from defenseman Marek Zidlicky.

Henrique scored his seventh of the season at 11:58 and the Devils led by three goals. Zidlicky and right winger Michael Ryder picked up assists, the second of the game for both.

Kessel scored his 13th goal of the season with 34.2 seconds to play on a power play and with Bernier removed for an extra attacker.

The Devils took the lead at 4:53 of the first period during a power play. Gelinas scored his third goal of the season on a wrist shot from inside the left point that deflected past Bernier. Defenseman Cody Franson was serving an interference penalty.

The Maple Leafs tied it at 5:37 of the second period on Santorelli’s fourth goal of the season, a tip-in of left winger Joffrey Lupul’s shot from the slot. The Devils regained the lead two minutes and 23 seconds later when Gionta scored his first goal of the season on a feed from Bernier who was behind the goal.

The Leafs tied it again at 11:14 on the seventh goal of the season by Kadri on a short-handed effort, putting in his own rebound. Franson was off for hooking.

Lupul was serving a boarding minor when Cammalleri scored his 11th goal of the season at 16:48 from the right faceoff circle.

“I’ve used the expression before, winning is sometimes good deodorant for the stink that’s getting into your game,” Maple Leafs center Peter Holland said. “I think tonight that stink was a little bit more prevalent. So we need to make sure that we’re tidying up a little bit.”

NOTES: C Leo Komarov (head) missed his second straight game after being hit by Washington Capitals RW Alex Ovechkin on Saturday. ... Maple Leafs RW Brandon Kozun (ankle sprain) will play one more conditioning game with the AHL Marlies and will be assessed. ... D Jon Merrill (arm) returned after missing 14 games while RW Jaromir Jagr (flu), D Adam Larsson (flu) and C Patrik Elias (groin) did not play for the Devils. ... New Jersey put RW Martin Havlat (lower body) on injured reserve retroactive to Saturday and recalled RW Mike Sislo from AHL Albany. ... In a scoring change, LW James van Riemsdyk was given the first goal in Toronto’s 5-3 win over Dallas on Tuesday. C Tyler Bozak, originally credited with the score, gets an assist. ... The Leafs are home Saturday to the Vancouver Canucks. ... The Devils are host to Washington on Saturday.