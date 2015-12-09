EditorsNote: adds dateline

Maple Leafs top Devils 3-2 in SO

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs get a six-day break in the schedule.

The way they have picked up their game, they could be forgiven if they wanted to save the days off for another time.

With center Nazem Kadri scoring the decisive goal in a shootout Tuesday, the Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2.

It was the second win in a row for the Maple Leafs (10-13-5).

“Obviously you’d like to play every second or third day, but what are you going to do?” Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said.

The story was slightly different from the other side.

”There are going to be times when you play great and find ways to win and there are going to be times you hit some adversity,“ Devils coach John Hynes said. ”We have some injuries here, we’ve hit some adversity and we’ve had a tough schedule. I think we should be really happy with the group, our

competiveness, our grit, our character.”

Related Coverage Preview: Devils at Maple Leafs

The Devils injury list lengthened when center Adam Henrique left the game in the second period with a lower body injury.

Right winger Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau and left winger James van Riemsdyk scored for the Maple Leafs.

“With this many days off in a row, you want to go in one a winning note, definitely,” van Riemsdyk said. “It’s nice for us to get the win, we’ll take the two points and we’ll look to use this week to get better so next Tuesday we’re raring to go.”

Right winger Lee Stempniak and center Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils (14-10-4).

New Jersey goaltender Cory Schneider made 35 saves while Maple Leafs rookie Garret Sparks stopped 25 shots.

“He’s got a certain swagger about him and confidence about him,” Babcock said. “And he’s a big guy. It looks to me like he has a chance to be a real (good) goalie.”

“Sparksy’s been real consistent for us,” defenseman Dion Phaneuf said. “He made some big saves again to keep us in the game and I can’t say enough good things about Sparksy. He doesn’t like to let the puck go past him. I know from talking with him he’s a competitor, he competes on every shot.”

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 after the second.

The Devils went on the power play at 16:13 of the third period when Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly was assessed a tripping penalty.

The Devils controlled the puck in the Maple Leafs’ zone for most of the two minutes but could not break through and the game went to overtime.

Toronto right winger Michael Grabner failed to convert the best chance of the overtime and it was left to the shootout.

Each team had a shootout goal from its third shooter with center Tyler Bozak scoring for Toronto and left winger Mike Cammalleri for New Jersey.

Kadri was Toronto’s fifth shooter.

”I think we need to correct some things,“ Cammalleri said. ”The point’s good but five-on-five we played too much in our own end. Our power play scored two big goals to give us the point. We’ve worked hard on it, we have confidence in it. But we can’t rely on it. We have to rely on our

five-on-five play.”

The Devils took the lead at 1:24 of the first period when Stempniak scored his seventh goal of the season on a deflection of defenseman John Moore’s point shot. It came after Maple Leafs defenseman Roman Polak was called for crosschecking 39 seconds into the game.

Soon after, Maple Leafs defenseman Matt Hunwick clanked a shot off the vcrossbar.

The Maple Leafs tied it at 14:13 of the first on the eighth goal of the season by Parenteau, who flicked a shot from the blue line that took a big hop in front of Schneider and bounced into the top right corner.

The Leafs took the lead at 2:12 of the second period when van Riemsdyk deflected a shot by Phaneuf for his eighth goal of the season. New Jersey defenseman Jon Merrill was serving a tripping penalty.

The Devils tied the game 2-2 on a power play goal by Palmieri at 13:20 of the second. Palmieri’s 12th goal of the season, a blast from just above the left faceoff circle, came with Toronto center Byron Froese serving a holding-the-stick penalty.

NOTES: The game Tuesday was the first meeting between the Devils and Leafs since Lou Lamoriello left New Jersey after 28 years to become Toronto’s general manager. ... Devils C Travis Zajac (upper body) missed his third game. ... New Jersey LW Tuomo Ruutu (fractured right foot) missed his 24th game and LW Jiri Tlusty (shoulder) took the morning skate but missed his ninth game. ... D Jon Merrill replaced D Eric Gelinas for the game Tuesday and LW Patrik Elias was switched to center. ... D Dion Phaneuf played his 400th game for the Maple Leafs on Tuesday. ... The Maple Leafs are still without RW Joffrey Lupul (lower body), D Stephane Robidas (groin) and G James Reimer (leg). ... The Leafs are off until Tuesday when they are host to the Tampa Bay Lightning. ... The Devils are home to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.